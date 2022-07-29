In this course, you will demonstrate your new skillset by designing and composing a database solution.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: - Build a MySQL database solution - Model data from a web app to design a database solution - Build stored procedures for a web app - Create database admin utility apps with Python - Gather and utilize project resources - Deploy level-up ideas to enhance the scope of a database project You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: - Python utilities - Project management tools - Django API development software - MySQL testing tools - Application development resources - Project Management - Application development - Database solutions - Django - MySQL