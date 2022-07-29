Learner Reviews & Feedback for Database Engineer Capstone by Meta
About the Course
In this course, you will demonstrate your new skillset by designing and composing a database solution.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Build a MySQL database solution
- Model data from a web app to design a database solution
- Build stored procedures for a web app
- Create database admin utility apps with Python
- Gather and utilize project resources
- Deploy level-up ideas to enhance the scope of a database project
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- Python utilities
- Project management tools
- Django API development software
- MySQL testing tools
- Application development resources
- Project Management
- Application development
- Database solutions
- Django
- MySQL...