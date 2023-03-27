Codio
API Development
Sharon Jason

What you'll learn

  • Accessing web APIs

  • Creating a simple web server

  • Authentication.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: JavaScript
  • Category: Cloud API

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of Software Engineering: API Development. This course will cover the basic principles of Web API Development.

Welcome to Week 2 of Software Engineering: API Development. This course will cover the basic principles of Web API Development.

Welcome to Week 3 of Software Engineering: API Development. This course will cover the basic principles of Web API Development.

