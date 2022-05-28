This course introduces the roles of Web Services in Enterprise Applications. Best Practices, Web JEE Architectures, Exception Handling. It will then take a hands on approach wit the development of RESTful Web Services using JAX-RS Resource Classes, Interceptors and Filters along with key design principals.
Basic Java
- JAX-RS
- Curl
- Java
- Enterprise Software
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
JAX-RS RESTful Web Services
This modules introduce students to RESTful Web Services and how to access them using cURL.
Creating Web Services
This module introduces students to the development of RESTful web services using JAX-RS. It will covers JAX-RS resources, resource methods, sub-resources, sub-resource methods, and media types. It will talk about Response type included in JAX-RS and design concerns that emerge during web service development. It will also cover interceptors and filters in JAX-RS as well as exceptions that affect the HTTP status returned by the server.
