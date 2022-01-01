- Curl
- Java
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
- Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) (Protocol)
- JAX
- JAX-RS
- Enterprise Software
- Web Service
- JAX-WS
- Html
- Front-End Web Development
- Web Development
Front-End Developer Specialization
Build your foundation as a Front-End Developer. Master Front-End Developer skills with REST, SOAP, HTML, JAX-RS, and JAX-WS.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The courses in this series utilize videos to get you familiar with the content, class discussions and readings to help build your foundation and facilitate new ideas, while using activities to practice, learners then move into the lab environments to practice what they've learned, before creating content on their own.
Some HTML experience helpful, but not required.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
RESTful Web Services with JAX-RS
This course introduces the roles of Web Services in Enterprise Applications. Best Practices, Web JEE Architectures, Exception Handling. It will then take a hands on approach wit the development of RESTful Web Services using JAX-RS Resource Classes, Interceptors and Filters along with key design principals.
SOAP Web Services with JAX-WS
This course introduces JAX-WS, SOAP, and XML. We'll discuss best practices and the behind the scenes details of SOAP and XML, before moving on to JAX-WS endpoints, clients, and Web Services. Through the course we'll be utilizing labs to practice and create our own projects.
HTML - Front-End Developer
This course is part of a 3-part specialization on web services. This course provides an introduction to HTML for front-end developers. Your instructor believes in learning based on a hands-on approach. As such, students are encouraged to complete multiple hands-on labs which allow students to practice what they learn.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
