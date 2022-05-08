Beginners Overview of Swagger Editor
Understand what is meant by Swagger and OpenAPISpecification (OAS)
Understand how to use Swagger Editor to design a RESTful API.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will gain an introductory overview of the Open API Specification (OAS) through the Swagger Editor which is one of the most popular ways to create definitions of RESTful APIs. Swagger (OAS) documentation will enable you to create documentation, generate SDKs, and even test. This beginners overview will take you through an example case study to help you understand how to use the SwaggerEditor. This course will give you an overview of OAS and as long as you understand the basis of REST APIs and JSON you are ready to take this course.
Understanding of RESTful APIs
APIs
Software Design
Documentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand OAS and Case Study for Project
Metadata and Servers
Defining Paths
Defining Reponses
by SSMay 8, 2022
It's a pretty good start, the voice is just super hard to hear, due to the volume keeping shifting between normal and impossible to hear. Other than that, I'm satisfied.
