Beginners Overview of Swagger Editor

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Understand what is meant by Swagger and OpenAPISpecification (OAS)

Understand how to use Swagger Editor to design a RESTful API.

By the end of this project, you will gain an introductory overview of the Open API Specification (OAS) through the Swagger Editor which is one of the most popular ways to create definitions of RESTful APIs. Swagger (OAS) documentation will enable you to create documentation, generate SDKs, and even test. This beginners overview will take you through an example case study to help you understand how to use the SwaggerEditor. This course will give you an overview of OAS and as long as you understand the basis of REST APIs and JSON you are ready to take this course.

Requirements

Understanding of RESTful APIs

  • APIs

  • Software Design

  • Documentation

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Understand OAS and Case Study for Project

  2. Metadata and Servers

  3. Defining Paths

  4. Defining Reponses

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

