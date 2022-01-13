Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will gain an introductory overview of the Open API Specification (OAS) through the Swagger Editor which is one of the most popular ways to create definitions of RESTful APIs. Swagger (OAS) documentation will enable you to create documentation, generate SDKs, and even test. This beginners overview will take you through an example case study to help you understand how to use the SwaggerEditor. This course will give you an overview of OAS and as long as you understand the basis of REST APIs and JSON you are ready to take this course....
By Meenakshi P

Jan 12, 2022

Definitely recommend go get an overview of OpenAPI spec and how to write API contracts

By Rana M Z

Sep 26, 2021

I enjoy this course

By Sara

May 9, 2022

It's a pretty good start, the voice is just super hard to hear, due to the volume keeping shifting between normal and impossible to hear. Other than that, I'm satisfied.

By Ranem A H

Oct 12, 2021

the voice of the tutor had bad quality.

By Grzegorz D

Dec 15, 2021

Audio should be of a better quality

By Aravind A

May 28, 2022

Too rudimentary. Nooting on OpenAPI at all. Not worth anyone's time

