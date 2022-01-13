By Meenakshi P•
Jan 12, 2022
Definitely recommend go get an overview of OpenAPI spec and how to write API contracts
By Rana M Z•
Sep 26, 2021
I enjoy this course
By Sara•
May 9, 2022
It's a pretty good start, the voice is just super hard to hear, due to the volume keeping shifting between normal and impossible to hear. Other than that, I'm satisfied.
By Ranem A H•
Oct 12, 2021
the voice of the tutor had bad quality.
By Grzegorz D•
Dec 15, 2021
Audio should be of a better quality
By Aravind A•
May 28, 2022
Too rudimentary. Nooting on OpenAPI at all. Not worth anyone's time