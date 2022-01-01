- pre-att&ck
- Python Programming
- Cybersecurity
- attack and defend
- Computer Programming
- introduction to python for cybersecurity
- Persistence
- privilege escalation and evasion
- Execution
- active defense
Python for Cybersecurity Specialization
Master Python for a variety of cybersecurity tasks. This Specialization provides an application-driven introduction to using Python for cybersecurity.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop custom Python scripts to automate cybersecurity tasks.
Apply Python to meet objectives through the cybersecurity attack lifecycle.
Automate common cyberattack and defense activities with Python.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will acquire the technical skills needs to develop custom Python scripts to automate cybersecurity tasks. The challenges in this project involve developing or modifying Python code to address cybersecurity use cases drawn from MITRE ATT&CK and Shield.
1-5 years experience in cybersecurity with some Python experience.
1-5 years experience in cybersecurity with some Python experience.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Python for Cybersecurity
This course it the first part of the Python for Cybersecurity Specialization. Learners will get an introduction and overview of the course format and learning objectives.
Execution, persistence, privilege escalation and evasion
This course is a continuation of Python for Cybersecurity. The topics covered are execution, persistence, privilege escalation and evasion.
Credential Access, discovery, lateral movement & collection
This course covers credential Access, discovery, lateral movement & collection.
Python for Command-and-control, Exfiltration and Impact
This course covers python for Command-and-control, Exfiltration and Impact.
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.