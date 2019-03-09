AN
Nov 5, 2019
Highly recommended for anyone wanting to start learning about AI. Explained in an coherent and intuitive way and will help lay the foundation for a lifelong learning experience and a new career in AI.
AE
May 22, 2021
I used to have an abstract idea of what AI is. Most times, all I can think of are robots when it comes to AI. The course is an eye opener for anyone who wants to understand AI in the simplest of ways.
By Arun•
Mar 9, 2019
I got a comprehensive overview of what AI is and the meanings of various concepts being talked about in this context. Excellent course for one to start on a solid ground. Five stars! Thank you Andrew.
By Abhilash R N•
Nov 5, 2019
By Marcus B•
Mar 25, 2019
Brilliantly delivered, contains all the most important stuff to help practitioners (not AI experts) orient themselves. I watch a video or two every day, and I'm learning. Really enjoyable and useful.
By H.y. C•
May 11, 2019
I now are equipped with right attitude to AI projects, it's limitation and how it will affect our society/jobs. It is very beneficial for me to set up the right mindset to carry on to next AI courses.
By Aleena A•
Jun 16, 2019
By Pradip V S•
Feb 4, 2020
Wonderful and very insightful course. Cleared a lot of doubts and misconceptions. Once again Kudos and Thank you to Prof. Andrew Ng for a wonderful course and educating the world to be a better place.
By Jonathan F•
Mar 3, 2019
Professor Andrew Ng is excellent at explaining complex topic into simple, easy to understand ideas that helps everyone learn about AI growth, limitations, and value to society and the world economy.
By Dr.Mohan P•
Jun 19, 2020
In fact I was totally ignorant about Ai. I could learn the all the basics of AI. I have gained enough knowledge about primary principles of Ai. Many thanks to our Instructor for enlightening me. nligh
By Noh B S•
Aug 17, 2020
Simple yet very informative and interesting. The length of the course is just nice and the course has triggered me to learn more about AI. Thank you Andrew ! Great stuff! Keep up the good work in AI !
By Eliot A J•
Aug 21, 2019
Everyone should take this course small step for a big picture. Andrew Ng is awesome when explaining things. Quality and background is good compared to other videos. Became fan of Coursera after this.
By Ankur G•
Apr 2, 2019
This is nicely put course but is an extremely introductory and elementary introduction to the idea of current AI wave. It does not lead to concrete learning that you can take back to work. It should have been offered absolutely free of cost including the certificate track given Andrew Ng's reputation and thus the demand for the course.
By Raghvendra K•
Mar 6, 2019
I found this course to be helpful. But this is very basic. A direction on how to pursue the understanding further would have helped. Also, the fee for the content and was not that worth.
By Sreenivasarao K•
May 15, 2019
This course is very informative and explained clearly with examples. I thoroughly enjoyed learning all the details related to AI. I recommend those who want to learn about AI to first take this course before jumping to learn the technical aspects as it will give the big picture.
Thanks, Andrew!!!
By Muhammad H B S•
Mar 7, 2021
By Ugendar R Y•
Oct 25, 2019
I am glad to have this opportunity to learn about AI and thanks to coursera for the excellent opportunity. I recommend everyone should take it to understand how AI can impact in the regular business.
By Zhang M•
May 5, 2019
Take whatever you are already knowledgeable in and learn some AI and do your area plus AI, then you might be more uniquely qualified to do very valuable work by applying AI to whatever area you are already an expert in. Really inspiring.
By Regine C•
Oct 20, 2020
This class was so well-presented with clear and socially relevant examples. I was so engaged that I finished this in less than a week. Kudos in explaining deep concepts in such a uncomplicated manner.
By Brengshak M S•
Jul 31, 2020
I must admit that this is the best online course that I've completed so far. The course is just simple and sweet explaining everything one needs to know clearly and simply without loosing its essence.
By Dev D•
Jul 11, 2019
Excellent overview for anyone wanting to quickly get their arms around what AI is all about. It is possible to complete this course in a lot less than 4 weeks and I completed it on a 12-hour flight.
By Nelson A•
Jul 20, 2019
Awesome course. Great lecture by Andrew Ng. I recommend all the developers also who are moving to AI or Machine learning
By Deepak C S•
Dec 29, 2019
Very nicely explained with examples by Andrew Ng... awesome articulation, great content and an equally challenging quiz to evaluate the candidates. Thanks Coursera and Andrew Ng for this great course
By Md. H•
May 31, 2019
This Course really interesting and very helpful for us who's came from another background without computer science background.I will said my friends to doing this course.
By Kasidis S•
Mar 2, 2019
Great content, Andrew is one of the best data science/ AI teachers in the world. Many thanks for creating this AI course. Look forward to the next!
By Lorwai T•
Jul 21, 2019
Clear and concise course that gives a person with no previous knowledge in this field a good introductory grasp of AI systems. Highly recommended.
By Karan K•
Mar 2, 2019
It's a fantastic course by Andrew. Everyone should take it to understand how AI can impact any software system.