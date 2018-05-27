MK
Feb 1, 2021
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course!
JC
Mar 2, 2020
I love how Dr O teach by telling a story. Her Teaching technique is different from the college boring classes that I have been.\n\nI wish she offer more courses.
By Dallas B•
May 27, 2018
FAR too frequently the assignments basically require that you consume outside content. The lectures discuss basic theory behind many of these problems, but then the assignments ask that you understand how to solve actual problems in excel. At no time do any of the lecture videos ever touch on how to use excel. The "worksheets" that are attached to help only glance over these issues and the forum discussions are always unhelpful. I've taken to using youtube more often than the course. If that's the case, then why pay for Coursera?
Also, data given in assignments often have issues. Spreadsheets are always protected so you'll have to copy/paste everything manually into other spreadsheets. It's just a nuisance. Everything is inconvenient and it often feels like this course was thrown together haphazardly.
By karthik s•
Oct 18, 2018
Excellent course. Simple, but clearly explained by the instructor with real world applications of portfolio diversification and its concepts. It is a a great opportunity for me to be a learner of this certification course. Thanks coursera.
By Fahim A R•
Jul 20, 2020
Dr. O really makes the idea of modern portfolio management clear! The practical assignments on Excel will really clear any confusion about the topics.
By Xiaotong X•
Jun 15, 2020
Professor is great and professional. But the contents in week 2 are too many, I think it could be better they are divided into two-week studying.
By Nazih F•
Jan 23, 2019
Great Course. I learned a lot.
Thank you!
By Deleted A•
Nov 22, 2016
Excellent video materials---one of the best classes on this subject, but there has been no support. Missing and incorrect spreadsheets for assignments and no response from TAs for days at a time. This could be a great class if they get the bugs fixec.
By Frank L H•
Sep 24, 2020
The course is good, but the peer review exercises reduce the quality greatly. It takes a long time and from my experience, most of the studends just hand in garbage to copy the master solution.
By Iris Z•
Aug 3, 2018
The assignments review is ridiculous. Someone gave me 1 point even though I have over half answers correct. Then there is no enough people to review my newly updated assignment any more.
By Boyi Y•
Jun 17, 2020
This is the worst course I have taken on Coursera. Typos and errors are everywhere. Excel homework requires redundant and meaningless tasks. If there are any other good alternatives I would not take this course or this specialization.
Also, the instructor failed to demonstrate many excel techniques that you need to complete the assignments. Unless you are very good at excel, you will have an unnecessary hard time doing the assignment.
By Hưng V•
Apr 28, 2021
An ok course for this subject. Regarding teaching style, personally, I found that the lecturer did a pretty good job of keeping the course engaging, for me at least. The way that the lectures are structured and how the examples are really clear things up. However, I must admit that in my opinion, the assignments are a bit too hard compared to the exercises that we got in the lectures. When doing the assignments, I often find myself having to look up the internet for some of the concepts, formulas, along with excel usage.
Overall, I think that this is a good course if you already have a pretty good grasp of Excel, and have a strong self-study ability.
By Mohamed N H•
Oct 13, 2019
Interesting concepts to learn about variables that could affect a portfolio which an investor could not take into his account without taking this course but we still need to make the connection between the theory and a real world investment. It also would be better to give the solutions for the assignments so that the students could know their mistakes and correct them because many peer graded assignment they put the correct answers but they don't put the formulas that led to these results
By Hmei D•
Jul 11, 2020
It is an Excellent course that Dr.Ozoguz presented, from which I learned a systematic way of evaluating assets and managing risky assets to optimize the investment. It is practical and very useful. Honored and blessed to attend the course and enhanced my EXCEL skills and finance assessment. Appreciated in Dr.O's wonderful and inspiring teaching and nice corporation of classmates. Surely recommend to others. Best Regards
By Anurag S•
Jun 21, 2020
I found the course extremely interesting and I indeed experienced great learning. My honest regards and thanks to Professor O, for the wonderful course she has developed and delivered so well. Didn't felt its online course. Looking forward to attend many more courses of this kind. Many Thanks to Professor O, once again.
By Joswa A•
Apr 15, 2017
This course is exceptional! I've learned many things about this course especially on how to select good portfolio and also by minimizing possible risk involved. This course is really helpful especially for me studying for me. It made my course more exciting and enjoyable to learn. Good job to the maker of this course.
By Michael B•
Aug 23, 2017
The quizzes and exams are inconsistent in how hard they are. Some are incredibly easy and then some are very hard, with concepts that go beyond the lectures. The pop-up quizzes are usually pretty easy, but when a number is required for an answer, I couldn't always get the correct answer and that's frustrating.
By Axel H•
Feb 20, 2017
A very good and interesting course. The videos are concise and to the point. Some of the assignments are somewhat challenging, so you shouldn’t be afraid of high school math or doing calculations and plots with Excel. I really liked this course and I’ve learned a lot.
By Dr K N A N•
Jun 20, 2020
The course empowers you with a simple but robust quantitative approach to undestand how return goals may be reached while minimizing the risk. It also endorses a top-down approach to portfolio design providing a clear "aerial" view.
By Thrishini N•
Aug 7, 2017
The course is quite intense if you are not familiar with the subject, however I think it is very well explained by the lecturer. The peer assignments and quizzes provide excellent ways to test your knowledge on real examples.
By John P C•
Mar 3, 2020
I love how Dr O teach by telling a story. Her Teaching technique is different from the college boring classes that I have been.
I wish she offer more courses.
By ARVIND K S•
Aug 18, 2019
One of the finest courses on Coursera. Gives a deep and invaluable insight into Investment and Portfolio Management theories and practices. A must do!
By Abner H•
Dec 16, 2016
I really enjoyed this course. Sometimes it required a lot of discipline to analyse investigate, but at the end I've learn a lot.
By Jesus F•
Aug 2, 2020
Very informative and challenging course. I'm grateful and happy to have completed and gained my certificate!!
By David•
May 14, 2019
excelent course for understanding modern portfolio construction and more practical than I expected.
By Joaquín R R•
Apr 15, 2020
The formulas are not on the lectures.
By Benjamin B•
Aug 17, 2020
The lecture content was decent, but the math was tough for someone who hasn't taken any math classes in decades. However, the biggest issue I had was the lack of assistance with excel formulas needed for the peer-graded assignments. I spent more time googling how to use excel than I did learning content. Also, the discussion boards were useless because they were filled with spammed messages of people asking for others to review their work. The course creators should do a better job moderating/deleting these posts.