JM
Aug 8, 2020
Another brilliant, practical and very informative course in Mr. Ochilov's series of lectures with the CPN. If you are interested in statistics and finance, you should take this quick course.
AS
Dec 1, 2021
The course was really good for understanding few key concepts. The answer to quiz question on Treynor Ratio' needs further explanations. (Returns-Rf)/Beta should be 0.02.
By Rohan B G•
Jun 29, 2020
Nice for the basic idea for the investment risks but for this particular course i think with quiz you must give a case study and tell us to find all the things and tell us to plot the graph in the end and you access it before the certification.
By Vishesh A•
Jun 22, 2020
The same issues as with the other projects in this series. The instructor's voice is not very clear and it is very difficult to understand his accent. The project is too short in my opinion. It'll hardly take 1 hour to complete. The quiz at the end of the project is trivial, and in fact has one wrong answer. With no access to a transcript, it will become difficult at times to understand what the instructor is trying to say. You can very well watch any YouTube videos and tutorials to learn how to calculate Treynors ratio, value at risk (VaR), and Beta.
By Gonzalo P P•
Jan 15, 2021
Very nice! Although the quiz had an error in the answer in the 3rd question: Given 3.2% monthly return of a stock, 0.2% monthly risk free rate, and beta of 1.5, calculate the Treynor ratio, the project was very interesting!
By Santiago R R•
Nov 4, 2020
Good course! I don't know how much the actual course costs, but since my university offers Coursera access for free, I think it's worth the time.
If the course had a cost, I don't know if it would be worth it, since you don't learn much, and it is an experience that you can easily finish in 90 minutes.
By SATYAM S 1•
Jul 6, 2020
The course is really well structured but rhyme keeps lagging, but the instructor is really good in explaining the concepts!
By Rishi S•
May 29, 2021
I did understand many things like, what file he taught us to go through and how to use google sheets as our data analysis
By EKTA A•
Nov 12, 2020
Its really helpful in terms of understanding different concepts and ratios. Looking forward to explore more.
By AJJA N•
May 21, 2021
Had a great experience in learning investment risk management which would help me in my day-to-day life
By Nikke G•
Feb 16, 2021
This is a great course for people who want to learn more about risk management of investments
By Mustafa A•
Apr 20, 2021
I get a lot of knowledge from here I make my Business Page www.Facebook.com/MySalesWays
By Avani B P•
Jul 23, 2020
Great experience, liked the practical learning concept. Looking for such more courses.
By Kristopher C•
Feb 26, 2022
Incredibly simple, and even easier to follow along. I enjoyed it. Thank you.
By Md. P M•
Apr 5, 2021
Very good for understanding portfolio analysis and basics of Risk Management
By Md. S A•
Jul 21, 2020
Please explain the function briefly why we calculate this to this. Thank You
By Prajit A•
Jul 1, 2020
it very use full for the college students to do like this kind of stuff
By indria r•
Sep 14, 2020
this really helpfull for beginner investors to manage their portofolio
By ad20206•
Jul 1, 2020
thank you this course increase my leaning income in risk management
By Avi J•
Oct 18, 2020
Very good for understanding portfolio analysis and basics of Risk
By Ronda S R•
Jun 16, 2020
The best platform for all project management activities
By CINDY M•
Oct 13, 2020
This course helps me to simplify my assignment :)
By VINAYAK M•
Jul 18, 2020
Investment Risk Management
Nice Course, Amazing
By Álvaro P F•
Oct 1, 2020
Good, but correct the mistake in the final exam
By mohammad I•
Oct 15, 2020
very informative to invest in share market