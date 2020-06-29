Chevron Left
Back to Investment Risk Management

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Investment Risk Management by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
515 ratings
82 reviews

About the Course

By the end of the project, you will learn how to quantify risk-to-reward using Treynor Ratio, and calculate the value at risk for investment portfolio. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar basic financial risk management concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Compare Stock Returns with Google Sheets. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market...

Top reviews

JM

Aug 8, 2020

Another brilliant, practical and very informative course in Mr. Ochilov's series of lectures with the CPN. If you are interested in statistics and finance, you should take this quick course.

AS

Dec 1, 2021

The course was really good for understanding few key concepts. The answer to quiz question on Treynor Ratio' needs further explanations. (Returns-Rf)/Beta should be 0.02.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 85 Reviews for Investment Risk Management

By Rohan B G

Jun 29, 2020

Nice for the basic idea for the investment risks but for this particular course i think with quiz you must give a case study and tell us to find all the things and tell us to plot the graph in the end and you access it before the certification.

By Vishesh A

Jun 22, 2020

The same issues as with the other projects in this series. The instructor's voice is not very clear and it is very difficult to understand his accent. The project is too short in my opinion. It'll hardly take 1 hour to complete. The quiz at the end of the project is trivial, and in fact has one wrong answer. With no access to a transcript, it will become difficult at times to understand what the instructor is trying to say. You can very well watch any YouTube videos and tutorials to learn how to calculate Treynors ratio, value at risk (VaR), and Beta.

By Gonzalo P P

Jan 15, 2021

Very nice! Although the quiz had an error in the answer in the 3rd question: Given 3.2% monthly return of a stock, 0.2% monthly risk free rate, and beta of 1.5, calculate the Treynor ratio, the project was very interesting!

By Jonathan D M

Aug 9, 2020

Another brilliant, practical and very informative course in Mr. Ochilov's series of lectures with the CPN. If you are interested in statistics and finance, you should take this quick course.

By Ashish K S

Dec 2, 2021

The course was really good for understanding few key concepts. The answer to quiz question on Treynor Ratio' needs further explanations. (Returns-Rf)/Beta should be 0.02.

By Santiago R R

Nov 4, 2020

Good course! I don't know how much the actual course costs, but since my university offers Coursera access for free, I think it's worth the time.

If the course had a cost, I don't know if it would be worth it, since you don't learn much, and it is an experience that you can easily finish in 90 minutes.

By SATYAM S 1

Jul 6, 2020

The course is really well structured but rhyme keeps lagging, but the instructor is really good in explaining the concepts!

By Rishi S

May 29, 2021

I did understand many things like, what file he taught us to go through and how to use google sheets as our data analysis

By EKTA A

Nov 12, 2020

Its really helpful in terms of understanding different concepts and ratios. Looking forward to explore more.

By AJJA N

May 21, 2021

Had a great experience in learning investment risk management which would help me in my day-to-day life

By Nikke G

Feb 16, 2021

This is a great course for people who want to learn more about risk management of investments

By Mustafa A

Apr 20, 2021

I get a lot of knowledge from here I make my Business Page www.Facebook.com/MySalesWays

By Avani B P

Jul 23, 2020

Great experience, liked the practical learning concept. Looking for such more courses.

By Kristopher C

Feb 26, 2022

Incredibly simple, and even easier to follow along. I enjoyed it. Thank you.

By Md. P M

Apr 5, 2021

Very good for understanding portfolio analysis and basics of Risk Management

By Md. S A

Jul 21, 2020

Please explain the function briefly why we calculate this to this. Thank You

By Prajit A

Jul 1, 2020

it very use full for the college students to do like this kind of stuff

By indria r

Sep 14, 2020

this really helpfull for beginner investors to manage their portofolio

By ad20206

Jul 1, 2020

thank you this course increase my leaning income in risk management

By Avi J

Oct 18, 2020

Very good for understanding portfolio analysis and basics of Risk

By Ronda S R

Jun 16, 2020

The best platform for all project management activities

By CINDY M

Oct 13, 2020

This course helps me to simplify my assignment :)

By VINAYAK M

Jul 18, 2020

Investment Risk Management

Nice Course, Amazing

By Álvaro P F

Oct 1, 2020

Good, but correct the mistake in the final exam

By mohammad I

Oct 15, 2020

very informative to invest in share market

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder