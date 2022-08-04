Earn Credit Towards Your Master of Business Administration

Strategic Leadership and Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Managerial Economics and Business Analysis
Value Chain Management
Financial Management
Global Challenges in Business
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship
Leading Teams: Developing as a Leader
Global Strategy I: How The Global Economy Works
Strategic Innovation: Building and Sustaining Innovative Organizations
Infonomics II: Business Information Management and Measurement
Infonomics I: Business Information Economics and Data Monetization
Applying Data Analytics in Marketing
Applying Data Analytics in Accounting
Tools for Exploratory Data Analysis in Business
Machine Learning Algorithms with R in Business Analytics
Introduction to Business Analytics: Communicating with Data
Introduction to Business Analytics with R
Entrepreneurship I: Laying the Foundation
Entrepreneurship II: Preparing for Launch
Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration
Creativity Toolkit I: Changing Perspectives
Strategic Innovation: Managing Innovation Initiatives
Global Strategy II: Doing Business in The Global Economy
Global Impact: Cultural Psychology
Global Impact: Business Ethics
Sustainable Business Enterprises
Sustainable Innovation for Subsistence Marketplaces
The Digital Marketing Revolution
Marketing in a Digital World
Digital Media and Marketing Strategies
Digital Media and Marketing Principles
Digital Marketing Analytics in Theory
Digital Marketing Analytics in Practice
Investment Banking: Financial Analysis and Valuation
Investment Banking: M&A and Initial Public Offerings
Corporate Finance II: Financing Investments and Managing Risk
Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Valuation and Pricing
Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Designing an M&A Deal
Central Banks and Monetary Policy
Banking and Financial Institutions
Investments I: Fundamentals of Performance Evaluation
Investments II: Lessons and Applications for Investors
Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Foundations
Firm Level Economics: Consumer and Producer Behavior
Firm Level Economics: Markets and Allocations
Project Initiation and Planning
Project Execution and Control
Exploring and Producing Data for Business Decision Making
Inferential and Predictive Statistics for Business
Process Improvement
Operations and Supply Chain Decisions and Metrics
Corporate Strategy
Business Strategy
Developing a Winning Marketing Strategy
Developing a Marketing Mix for Growth
Designing the Organization
Managing the Organization
Leading Teams: Building Effective Team Cultures
Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Advanced Topics
Financial Statements, SEC Filings and Ratio Analysis
Beyond the Financials: Insights, Analysis and Valuations
Managerial Accounting: Tools for Facilitating and Guiding Business Decisions
Managerial Accounting: Cost Behaviors, Systems, and Analysis
Financial Accounting: Foundations
