What Comes after a Bachelor’s Degree: 11 Options after Graduation

When you finish college, you have many options when it comes to your next steps, but that can also feel overwhelming. If you're wondering what comes after a bachelor's degree, this guide will provide you with 12 traditional and unique ideas.
Graduating from college is a significant accomplishment. According to the US Census Bureau, approximately 52.8 million Americans hold a bachelor's degree [1]. However, what comes after a bachelor's degree may look different for everyone. This guide explores options available to help you decide on your path forward.
"What comes after a bachelor's degree" is a question that has a different answer for every person. Some people continue their education. Others go on to get a job in their chosen fields, while some spend time volunteering, starting a business, or taking a gap year to recharge.
The truth is, what comes after a bachelor’s degree is up to you. Consider all the opportunities ahead to make the best choice.
Deciding what to do after your bachelor's degree can be an exciting time with endless possibilities. If you're looking for the next step during post-graduate, consider one of these 12 options.
Read more: How to Get a Job with No Experience: A Job Seeker’s Guide
If you're interested in a field, an internship related to it can offer numerous benefits. Internships can give you first-hand experience to see if the industry or company suits you. It may also enhance your resume, especially if you need more work experience. In some cases internships can lead to jobs, either working for the company you interned for or by gaining letters of recommendation from the company's leadership and using them to apply for other jobs.
Read more: How to Write an Internship Cover Letter: 9 Tips (+ Examples)
Many students earn a master's degree upon graduating with their bachelor's degree. You'll discover many advantages to continuing your education, including being used to studying and having the college lifestyle. In some cases, if you return to school years later, getting back into the work style may take time. Going to grad school may be necessary for certain jobs, so you'll want to consider your career goals. Even if it's not required, having a master's degree can be advantageous, depending on your career goals and if you would like to increase your earning potential.
Read more: What Is a Master’s Degree?
One traditional option for recent college graduates is entering the workforce in their chosen field. Even if you don't start out with your dream job, an entry-level job is a great way to gain experience, hone your skills, and work your way up to your ultimate career goal.
Read more: What Is an Entry-Level Job?
Some college graduates take a year off between school and getting a job, also known as a gap year. It can give you time to clear your head and decide what you want to do in the future. You can also take time to explore new opportunities. Some people use this opportunity to travel, meet new people, and experience different ways of life.
Another option for taking time off is moving back to your hometown. Spend some time recharging after working hard on your degree. Work on your resume. Connect with old friends, network, and focus on a passion that you could eventually turn into a career, like photography or graphic design.
You can also spend time giving back to your community or even a community halfway around the world. Volunteer work also looks good on your resume, and it can help you build skills like empathy, problem-solving, communication, time management, and interpersonal interactions. Spending time helping others may give you a renewed sense of purpose and help you discover a new potential career goal. You may decide to work for a nonprofit or go into a field where you can make a difference, like health care.
Whether you are having a challenge finding a job, are undecided about what you want to do, or have a phenomenal idea, you might enjoy starting your own business. You may have a passion for something you'd like to explore further. Maybe you like gardening and want to open a plant nursery, or you love animals and want to start a pet-sitting company. Just remember that becoming an entrepreneur comes with its own share of challenges and requires dedication and persistence. It also takes funding. The US Small Business Administration (SBA) has resources that may be helpful.
Read more: 10 Steps to Starting a Business
Continuing your education sometimes means going to grad school. Earning certifications can help you pad your resume, learn new skills, and establish your expertise. A certification could help set you apart from your competition in the job market. You might gain an in-demand certification in project management, health care, supply chain, marketing, or business analysis to help you decide on a potential career.
If you aren't ready to get a full-time job in your industry, consider getting a part-time or seasonal job. Some jobs include:
Waiting tables
Working as a cashier in a retail store
Babysitting
Working as a receptionist
Delivering groceries
No matter your chosen job, you'll build essential skills, like communication and critical thinking, and gain some work experience to add to your resume. You may find that you enjoy a job you never considered before.
Read more: What Are Job Skills and Why Do They Matter?
Teaching is an option for almost anyone with a bachelor's degree and appropriate certification. Another option is to travel abroad and teach English. Schools in many countries seek English speakers to teach the language to children, and the requirements are often less strict than in the United States. You may even find a passion for teaching and turn it into a lifelong career.
Perhaps you've graduated and are not ready to leave campus life behind, but you're also not interested in pursuing another degree. Consider looking for an administrative job at your school. You could become an academic advisor or work in the admissions office. You may find that you're passionate about education and want to make a long-term career of it.
Some people just don't know what they want to do after getting their bachelor’s degree. You may have chosen a major you were passionate about, but it doesn't exactly translate into a career. Or maybe you majored in something that no longer interests you. One way to experiment with new ideas without making a big commitment is to take additional courses. You can take classes at your school as a non-degree-seeking learner. You can also turn to your local community college or look for classes you can take online from home.
On Coursera, you'll find thousands of courses on a variety of topics from some of the top business and educational institutions in the world. Take a class that will help hone your skills, like Connected Leadership offered by Yale University. Explore a new field with a course like IBM’s Introduction to Project Management. You can even take a course that will help you start your own business, like Fundamentals of Social Media Advertising offered by Meta.
United States Census Bureau. "A Higher Degree, https://www.census.gov/library/visualizations/2022/comm/a-higher-degree.html." Accessed February 17, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.