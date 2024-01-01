Grow a technology-driven finance organization
Create new opportunities for your finance team to discover new efficiencies, become more data focused, and strengthen decision making with the Finance Academy from Coursera.
Why finance skills?
Empower the entire organization with financial skills that help
- Improve business performance with strategic forecasting and data analysis
- Implement company-wide initiatives with sharper technical and analytical skills
- Develop a future-thinking team that simplifies manual processes with automation and AI
In-Demand Finance Skills
Safeguard against risk while streamlining operations
Drive sustained growth throughout the business with beginner and advanced level content, including 30+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 60+ SkillSets to drive finance proficiency across the entire organization
Financial Statement Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Finance
- General Accounting
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Financial Accounting: Foundations
- Think Like a CFO
- Understanding Financial Statements: Company Position
In Partnership With
Financial Modeling Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Data Analysis
- General Accounting
- Finance
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization
- Financial Accounting Fundamentals
In Partnership With
Forecasting Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Business Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Spreadsheet Software
- Finance
- Accounting
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Introduction to Data Analytics
- Business Intelligence and Data Analytics: Generating Insights
- Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis
In Partnership With
Expert Instruction
Learn from top finance professors and business leaders
Robert J. Shiller
Sterling Professor of Economics
Gabriela de Querioz
Program Director of Data, Analytics and AI
Oliver Belin
Instructor
Senthi Veeraghavan
Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions
Stefano Casselli
Professor of Banking
Hands-on Learning
Engage learners with hands-on finance training
Help employees learn new finance skills faster with side-by-side interactive instruction alongside experts covering highly relevant finance skills and tools. Example tutorials include:
- Portfolio Diversification using Correlation Matrix
- Program Risk Management with RiskUp
- Leveraging Real-Time Analytics in Slack
Measuring and Benchmarking
Monitor the success of your learning investment
Track your organization’s development in key finance skills, including accounting, strategy and risk management, and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.
Evolve into the finance team of the future
Let’s work together to build deep skills for your organization