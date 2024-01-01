Coursera for Business
Grow a technology-driven finance organization

Create new opportunities for your finance team to discover new efficiencies, become more data focused, and strengthen decision making with the Finance Academy from Coursera.

70%
of learners report better work performance and more confidence after finishing a learning program on Coursera.
14%
of CFOs are confident their teams have adequate finance skills

Why finance skills?

Empower the entire organization with financial skills that help

  • Improve business performance with strategic forecasting and data analysis
  • Implement company-wide initiatives with sharper technical and analytical skills
  • Develop a future-thinking team that simplifies manual processes with automation and AI
Empower the entire organization with financial skills

In-Demand Finance Skills

Safeguard against risk while streamlining operations

Drive sustained growth throughout the business with beginner and advanced level content, including 30+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 60+ SkillSets to drive finance proficiency across the entire organization

Financial Statement Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Finance
  • General Accounting

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Financial Accounting: Foundations
  • Think Like a CFO
  • Understanding Financial Statements: Company Position

In Partnership With

  • IESE Business School
  • ashok-leyland-logo
  • illinios

Financial Modeling Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Data Analysis
  • General Accounting
  • Finance

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Excel Skills for Data Analytics and Visualization
  • Financial Accounting Fundamentals
  Financial Accounting Fundamentals

In Partnership With

  • image 198
  • University of California Irvine Course Logo

Forecasting Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Business Analysis
  • Data Analysis
  • Spreadsheet Software
  • Finance
  • Accounting

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Introduction to Data Analytics
  • Business Intelligence and Data Analytics: Generating Insights
  • Excel Fundamentals for Data Analysis

In Partnership With

  • Google leader logo
  • ashok-leyland-logo

Expert Instruction

Learn from top finance professors and business leaders

Robert J. Shiller

Sterling Professor of Economics

Gabriela de Querioz

Program Director of Data, Analytics and AI

Oliver Belin

Instructor

Senthi Veeraghavan

Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions

Stefano Casselli

Professor of Banking

Hands-on Learning

Engage learners with hands-on finance training

Help employees learn new finance skills faster with side-by-side interactive instruction alongside experts covering highly relevant finance skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Portfolio Diversification using Correlation Matrix
  • Program Risk Management with RiskUp
  • Leveraging Real-Time Analytics in Slack
Explore hands-on learning
Finance: Hands-on Learning

Measuring and Benchmarking

Monitor the success of your learning investment

Track your organization’s development in key finance skills, including accounting, strategy and risk management, and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.

Track talent progress
Finance: Track, Measure, and Benchmark Skills

