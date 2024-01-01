World-Class Content
Learn from 325+ top companies and universities
Lower training costs with in-demand content and trusted credentials.
- Provide expert instruction from 11 of the top 20 business schools in the world
- Prepare employees for digital roles with career credentials from industry experts
- Drive continuous learning with short videos, lessons, and hands-on projects
- Curate your own content experiences or leverage our job-aligned collections
Develop in-demand skills
Continuously strengthen critical skills with bite-sized Clips, hands-on projects, courses, and Professional Certificates along skill paths.
Expert Instruction
Learn from leaders in business and education
Develop in-demand skills from experienced industry experts and professors.
Gwendolyn Stripling
Technical Curriculum Developer at Google
Andrew Ng
Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University
Michael Useem
Professor Emeritus of Management at University of Pennsylvania
Leigh Thompson
J. Jay Gerber Distinguished Professor of Dispute Resolution and Organizations at NorthWestern University
Joseph Santarcangelo
Data Scientist at IBM
SKILLS-BASED CONTENT
Deliver consistently world-class content
Explore all-in-one learning that fits your business needs.
Drive continuous learning with 5-10 minute Clips and 1-3 hour courses that lead to deeper courses and specializations
Provide task- or tool-based hands-on projects and tutorials to strengthen skills in under 2 hours
Employees can learn job-relevant skills with graded assignments, videos, and discussion forums
Gain expertise through a series of courses in subjects like machine learning, project management, and data analytics
Prepare your workforce for digital roles with career credentials from industry experts
Deliver world-class learning in 54+ languages, including fully translated learner experience and 4,000+ top courses in 7 languages.
Search our catalog of world-class content
Effective Learning
Enhance learning outcomes with expert-led instructional design
Deliver content created and vetted by our Teaching and Learning experts
- Deliver content that is accurate and relevant to meeting your business goals
- Engage every type of learner with interactive quizzes, peer reviews, and simulations
- Accurately measure skill progress in real-time with in-course assessments
Through learner-led, high-quality Coursera content, employees are inspired to innovate and advance in their work.
Let’s talk about world-class content
Learn how expert-led, skills-based content in 54+ languages can strengthen your business impact.
Upskilling fewer than 125 employees? Get Coursera for Teams
Get Coursera for Teams
WEBINAR: The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024
Explore the key trends shaping the evolving skills landscape.
Navigating Change with an L&D Strategy That Works
Get the five-step learning strategy for navigating change
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Uncover the fastest-growing skills driving employee productivity.