Develop your talent with world-class content

Strengthen in-demand skills at every level of your business with trusted content and credentials from top companies and universities.

77%
of Coursera learners report career benefits
75%
of people who complete a course on Coursera intend to enroll in another course

World-Class Content

Learn from 325+ top companies and universities

Lower training costs with in-demand content and trusted credentials.

  • Provide expert instruction from 11 of the top 20 business schools in the world
  • Prepare employees for digital roles with career credentials from industry experts
  • Drive continuous learning with short videos, lessons, and hands-on projects
  • Curate your own content experiences or leverage our job-aligned collections
Develop in-demand skills

Continuously strengthen critical skills with bite-sized Clips, hands-on projects, courses, and Professional Certificates along skill paths.

Upskill employees in Generative AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more. Progress from beginner to advanced in machine learning, data management, networking, support and operations, software development, design, and product.

Expert Instruction

Learn from leaders in business and education

Develop in-demand skills from experienced industry experts and professors.

Gwendolyn Stripling

Technical Curriculum Developer at Google

Andrew Ng

Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University

Michael Useem

Professor Emeritus of Management at University of Pennsylvania

Leigh Thompson

J. Jay Gerber Distinguished Professor of Dispute Resolution and Organizations at NorthWestern University

Joseph Santarcangelo

Data Scientist at IBM

SKILLS-BASED CONTENT

Deliver consistently world-class content

Explore all-in-one learning that fits your business needs.

200,000+
Short video lessons

Drive continuous learning with 5-10 minute Clips and 1-3 hour courses that lead to deeper courses and specializations

3,500+
Guided Projects

Provide task- or tool-based hands-on projects and tutorials to strengthen skills in under 2 hours

6,755+
Courses

Employees can learn job-relevant skills with graded assignments, videos, and discussion forums

750+
Specializations

Gain expertise through a series of courses in subjects like machine learning, project management, and data analytics

130+
Professional Certificates

Prepare your workforce for digital roles with career credentials from industry experts

4,000+
Non-English and translated courses

Deliver world-class learning in 54+ languages, including fully translated learner experience and 4,000+ top courses in 7 languages.

Search our catalog of world-class content

Effective Learning

Enhance learning outcomes with expert-led instructional design

Deliver content created and vetted by our Teaching and Learning experts

  • Deliver content that is accurate and relevant to meeting your business goals
  • Engage every type of learner with interactive quizzes, peer reviews, and simulations
  • Accurately measure skill progress in real-time with in-course assessments
Through learner-led, high-quality Coursera content, employees are inspired to innovate and advance in their work.

Manpreet S.A.
Chief Digital Officer, PwC India
PWC

