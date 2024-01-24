Webinar
The Fastest-Growing Job Skills of 2024: A Discussion with Learning Leaders
Explore the fastest-growing skills shaping organizations today
The fast-paced adoption of skills like machine learning, customer experience, and network engineering are revolutionizing the ways we work and reshaping the global talent landscape.
Watch this exclusive webinar to hear from a panel of learning leaders about the fastest-growing skills for empowering employees, students, and citizens with the skills needed for thriving careers.
Moderated by Coursera’s Principal, Skills Transformation, Nicole Amaral, this session will help both public- and private-sector leaders discover which in-demand skills to prioritize when creating training programs at scale.
Speakers
Amanda Brophy
Director, Grow with Google, Google
Leon Katsnelson
Director & CTO, IBM Skills Network, IBM
Karina Montilla Edmonds
SVP, Global Head of Academies and University Alliances, SAP