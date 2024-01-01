Perform and innovate more with data
Enable your employees to analyze and interpret data to drive faster, better business decisions and discover new ideas with the Data & Analytics Academy.
Why Data Skills?
Increase efficiency and innovation
Build foundational data-literacy for all employees at every level. Upskill data teams with expert-level training in ML, AI and other emergent fields.
In-demand Data Skills
Incorporate the most job-relevant, effective, and highest-rated content
60+ SkillSets to help power critical upskilling and reskilling in core finance, automation, and data analysis skills in order to drive sustained growth within your organization. 30+ LevelSets to help learners find the right starting point in their learning journey and assess key gaps in accounting, blockchain, business analysis, risk management and more
Data Analysis for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Probability & Statistics
- Data Visualization
- Data Analysis
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Excel Basics for Everyone
- Statistics for Data Science with Python
- Introduction to Predictive Modeling
In Partnership With
AI Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Machine Learning
- Data Management
- General Statistics
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Tools for Data Science
- Accounting Data Analytics
- Predictive Modeling and Analytics
In Partnership With
Data Visualization for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Data Visualization
- Data Visualization Software
- Storytelling
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Introduction to Data Analytics
- Data Visualization with Python
- Data Visualization with R
In Partnership With
Expert Instruction
Learn from top data professors and business leaders
Access world-class learning experiences delivered by leading instructors and industry experts.
Andrew Ng
Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University
Charles Severance
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Michigan School of Information
Jana Schaich Borg
Assistant Research Professor and Neuroscientists, Duke University
Scott Rixner
Professor of Computer Science, Rice University
Ilkay Altintas
Chief Data Science Officer, San Diego Supercomputer Center
Hands-On Learning
Engage learners with interactive data training
Help employees quickly learn new data skills with side-by-side, interactive tutorials covering highly relevant data skills and tools. Example tutorials include:
- Data Visualization in Google Slides
- Creating a Python Application using MySQL
- Intro to Time Series Analysis in R
Measurement and Benchmarking
Track the success of your learning investment
Understand how well employees are acquiring the data skills your business needs in statistics, machine learning, data analysis and more, and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.
