Why Marketing Skills?
Excel as a performance-driven organization
Develop deep analytical skills to unlock insights and drive data-based decision-making, and utilize martech tools more effectively to maximize marketing ROI.
In-Demand Marketing Skills
Build a culture of data-driven decision making
Promote business growth through learning with beginner and advanced level content, including 20+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 65+ SkillSets to drive marketing proficiency across the entire organization.
Digital Marketing Basics for Everyone
Skills Acquired
- Marketing, Market Research
- Social Media
- Data Analysis
- Advertising
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Marketing in a Digital World
- Fundamentals of Visualization with Tableau
- Digital Media and Marketing Principles
In Partnership With
Marketing Analytics
Skills Acquired
- SQL
- Marketing
- Social Media
- Data Analysis
- Market Research
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
- Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL)
In Partnership With
Customer Relationship Management Aware Professional
Skills Acquired
- Sales
- Marketing
Grow employee skills with recommended courses
- Build Personal Resilience
- Negotiation Skills: Negotiate and Resolve Conflict
- Relationship Management
In Partnership With
Expert Instruction
Learn from top marketing professors and business leaders
Hayden Noel
Associate Clinical Professor
Laurence Lehmann Ortega
Professor of Strategic Management
Anke Audenaert
Co-Founder at Aptly and Adj. Professor
Nader Tavassoli
Professor of Marketing
Leigh Thompson
J. Jay Gerber Distinguished Professor of Dispute Resolution and Organizations at NorthWestern University
Hands-on Learning
Engage learners with hands-on marketing training
Help employees learn new marketing skills faster with side-by-side interactive tutorials alongside expert instructors covering highly relevant marketing skills and tools. Example tutorials include:
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO) with Squarespace
- Building a Business Presence with Facebook Marketing
- Building Custom Regional Reports with Google Analytics
