Power business growth with the latest digital marketing skills

Provide access to training in digital marketing, SEO, and social media from marketing experts at top companies and universities with the Marketing Academy from Coursera.

Upskilling a small team?

35%
In a comprehensive study of 500+ marketing executives across 9 countries, 35% stated the greatest challenge marketers face today is a talent and skills deficit.
29%
of work outsourced to agencies has moved back in-house in the last 12 months.

Why Marketing Skills?

Excel as a performance-driven organization

Develop deep analytical skills to unlock insights and drive data-based decision-making, and utilize martech tools more effectively to maximize marketing ROI.

In-Demand Marketing Skills

Build a culture of data-driven decision making

Promote business growth through learning with beginner and advanced level content, including 20+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 65+ SkillSets to drive marketing proficiency across the entire organization.

Digital Marketing Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Marketing, Market Research
  • Social Media
  • Data Analysis
  • Advertising

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Marketing in a Digital World
  • Fundamentals of Visualization with Tableau
  • Digital Media and Marketing Principles

In Partnership With

Marketing Analytics

Skills Acquired

  • SQL
  • Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Data Analysis
  • Market Research

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
  • Introduction to Structured Query Language (SQL)

In Partnership With

Customer Relationship Management Aware Professional

Skills Acquired

  • Sales
  • Marketing

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Build Personal Resilience
  • Negotiation Skills: Negotiate and Resolve Conflict
  • Relationship Management

In Partnership With

Expert Instruction

Learn from top marketing professors and business leaders

Hayden Noel

Associate Clinical Professor

Laurence Lehmann Ortega

Professor of Strategic Management

Anke Audenaert

Co-Founder at Aptly and Adj. Professor

Nader Tavassoli

Professor of Marketing

Leigh Thompson

J. Jay Gerber Distinguished Professor of Dispute Resolution and Organizations at NorthWestern University

Hands-on Learning

Engage learners with hands-on marketing training

Help employees learn new marketing skills faster with side-by-side interactive tutorials alongside expert instructors covering highly relevant marketing skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Search Engine Optimization (SEO) with Squarespace
  • Building a Business Presence with Facebook Marketing
  • Building Custom Regional Reports with Google Analytics
Explore hands-on learning
Measuring and Benchmarking

Monitor the success of your learning investment

Track your organization’s development and progress across key marketing skills including advertising, brand management, design, research, social media and web development

Track talent progress
Power business growth

Let’s work together to build in-demand marketing skills for your organization.

