Fast track technology transformation

Streamline employee upskilling and reskilling in IT, cloud, security, and other critical technology areas with the Tech Academy from Coursera.

Upskilling a small team?

Check out Coursera for Teams

3.4x
Organizations that upskill talent have 3.4x more success in tech transformations.
89%
of IT hiring managers reported challenges in recruiting top talent.

Why Technical Skills?

Lead your competition with highly skilled tech teams

Close the technology skills gap by developing high-performing teams with existing talent. Build in-demand capabilities and new, digital experiences to drive further innovation and competitiveness.

"There's an increasing demand both from tech companies and non-tech companies for highly-skilled engineers to create, build and maintain high quality systems from manufacturing to product design. But growth in engineering grads has not kept pace."

Why Technical Skills?

In-Demand Technology Skills

Build a technology-proficient workforce

Develop high performance tech teams with beginner and advanced level content, including 20+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 50+ SkillSets to drive tech proficiency across the entire organization.

Cloud Computing Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Cloud Computing

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Introduction to Cloud Computing
  • Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
  • AWS Cloud Technical Essentials

In Partnership With

  • AWS
  • Microsoft
Programming Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Computer Programming

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Introduction to XR: VR, AR, and MR Foundations
  • Smart Contracts
  • Building Web Applications in PHP

In Partnership With

  • Unity
  • University at Buffalo
  • University of Michigan

Web Development Basics for Everyone

Skills Acquired

  • Web Development

Grow employee skills with recommended courses

  • Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design
  • Introduction to HTML5
  • Responsive Website Basics: Code with HTML, CSS and Javascript

In Partnership With

  • Duke University
  • University of Michigan
  • UC San Diego
Expert Instruction

Learn from top data professors and business leaders

Access world-class learning experiences delivered by top professors and industry experts

Dr. Ashwini Davison

Director of Strategy and Transformation

Rav Ahuja

Global Program Director

Nancy Wang

CEO and Founder

Martin Odersky

Founder of the Scala Programming Language and Professor

Polong Lin

Data Scientist and Developer Advocate

Hands-On Learning

Engage learners with interactive technology training

Help employees learn new technology skills faster with side-by-side interactive tutorials covering highly relevant technology skills and tools. Example tutorials include:

  • Agile Projects: Creating User Stories with Value in Taiga
  • Big-O Time Complexity in Python Code
  • Custom Prediction Routine on Google AI Platform
Hands on Learning

Measuring and Benchmarking

Track the success of your learning investment

Understand your organization’s development in key technology skills - from cloud to cybersecurity and machine learning - and build stronger competitive intelligence by understanding how your talent’s skill profiles compare against your industry.

Measuring and benchmarking

Fast track your technology transformation

Let’s work together to build technology proficiency for your organization

