Programming in Python by Meta
About the Course
You will be introduced to foundational programming skills with basic Python Syntax. You’ll learn how to use code to solve problems. You’ll dive deep into the Python ecosystem and learn popular modules, libraries and tools for Python.
Get hands-on with objects, classes and methods in Python, and utilize variables, data types, control flow and loops, functions and data structures. You’ll program a simple game in Python and you’ll write unit tests for your Python code and practice test-driven development....