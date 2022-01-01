University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Excel, Other Programming Languages, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience
4.8
(4.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Chart, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Extract, Transform, Load, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Pivot Table, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science
4.9
(52k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Leadership and Management, Problem Solving, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Computer Programming, Microsoft Excel, Business Analysis, Computational Thinking, Spreadsheet Software
4.8
(3.7k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Design, Databases, Exploratory Data Analysis, Finance, General Statistics, Investment Management, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mysql, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Research and Design, SQL, Software, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Classification, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Tableau Software, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(14.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Research and Design, Data Analysis Software, Entrepreneurship, Spreadsheet Software, Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel, Computer Program, Computer Programming, Problem Solving, Business Analysis, Other Programming Languages
4.9
(1.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Excel VBA is the programming language that Microsoft uses for Excel and other Office products. VBA stands for Visual Basic for Applications, and it's a versatile language that works for other products in the Office suite of programs. Microsoft Office users rely on VBA as a coding language to save time and make using these applications easier. VBA allows you to write macros (or processes) in Excel and other Office applications and move data from one application to another.
Learning Excel VBA can help you take advantage of the features that Excel and other Office applications have to offer because you can write time-saving macros. Macros are processes that you can set up and run over and over again without having to repeat the set-up process. Using the macros that you've coded with Excel VBA can save you time and add to your productivity. You can save the macros that you've created in Excel VBA to trigger in other sheets and workbooks.
Excel VBA gives you deep knowledge of what Microsoft Excel can do, and you use these skills in any career that relies on data analysis. You can find work in the field of accounting, and you'll use those Excel VBA skills on a daily basis. Human resources and marketing analysis jobs rely on Excel VBA knowledge, as do careers in investment banking and statistical analysis. You might even consider striking out on your own as a consultant helping companies unlock what Excel can do for them with a knowledge of Excel VBA.
Online courses on Coursera can give you a broad base of knowledge on Excel VBA and how it can help you save time and become more productive. You can take survey courses that explain the basics of Excel VBA to you, and then you'll be able to dig deeper into topics like using Excel VBA for problem-solving and using Excel for business analysis.