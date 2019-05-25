DK
Jul 25, 2020
lecture pattern gives enthusiasm in learning and solving quiz sessions. explanations for the solutions gives immense strength and confidence in learning. Excellant course and marvellous experience
BV
Apr 23, 2020
This course covers all types of Multiple Regressions. Instructor explained the complex topics in simple language. Relevant examples from clinical field and thorough explanation by the Instructor.
By Shady M S•
May 25, 2019
the course spends a lot of time repeating the same concepts. i would be more convinced if they spend more time in explaining how to make the multiple regressions , how many variables i can add and what are the limitations and how to make a measure of fitness
By Linye C•
Sep 25, 2020
the course content is interesting and very informative. However, the lecturer's speech is not quite clear and it takes a great effort to understand his points. Moreover, there are always some mistakes in the quizzes. Not sure whether it is the problem with Coursera system or with the quiz content provided by the instructor. If the latter, it would be value-adding to correct those mistakes. If I have other options with similar content, I would not choose this course due to the quizzes.
By DHARMALINGAM G•
Apr 30, 2020
This course is good but kindly add minitab or other software to analyse the regression model equation,so that software based learning is very much useful for researcher. Assignment questions give some software tool to analyse the regression submission .
By Michael K•
May 8, 2020
I thank Professor McGready. He's enthusiastic and he really tries to make sure that you learn the materials. I really appreciated the fact that he uses several case studies from course 1 to this course so we can see how the material we learn is applied to the familiar fact pattern. The repetitive examples also reinforce learning. I just have a suggestion. From my perspective, and, I've taken many MOOC courses, the lecture-quiz approach works, but it can be enhanced by hands-on exercises via R or even spreadsheets. But, that was a minor point. In sum, thank you for the great specialization. I learned a lot.
By Anurag M•
Jan 21, 2019
Would love to learn more from Dr. McGready in statistical courses more advanced than the ones offered in this specialization
By Billy C•
Jul 24, 2019
Duplicated video in the logistic regression module. I've raised a concern request correction of the issue but no response, and now I've completed the course already.
By Konstantin G•
Jan 1, 2020
This is a phenomenal course to follow through and gain an understanding of the role data plays in healthcare. Sometimes something very small in nature has a huge effect, and it was awesome learning how to articulate and prove that during this course.
By Dr K K•
Jul 26, 2020
By Bhalchandra V•
Apr 24, 2020
By Justin C•
Nov 2, 2019
Very helpful in your explanations verbally and visually. It really helped me understand how to read and understand the cox regression model.
By Elmira A•
Sep 3, 2021
The course is good, however kind of not finished. The last week, before final project, has slides for the 6th lecture, but there is no lecture itself. The answers to the 3rd week formative assessment given via video link , which is not opening. I asked about that in discussion and help center- no replies anywhere. I have got my certificate...... but we are here not only for certificate, but for knowledge mostly.
By Albert B•
Jul 11, 2020
great, but please provide us with materials as PDFs or Powerpoint Pttx for self-study
By Bradley L A•
Apr 10, 2020
i dont like statics
By amoulay•
Jul 29, 2021
Another amazing course of the series. The whole specialization was informative, I learned a lot, thank you Prof. McGready. Very challenging sometimes but worth the effort. Since the instructor mentioned computers several time, something that could be done to take this series to another level: combine it with some R software for statistics.
By Miller M•
Nov 26, 2020
Nice course, familiar with basic concept/method used in public health. I like the result interpretation part most, before this course I have no idea how to understand and interprete the results. This course enforce my understanding of basic stats in public health.
By Jennifer O•
Mar 31, 2020
Great conceptual introduction to multiple linear and logistic regression. As it covers some more advanced topics, many of them rely heavily on "letting the computer do it," but this course will emphasize the concepts you need to understand in an output.
By John R T•
Aug 19, 2020
This is an outstanding course. Excellent, straight forward explanations. Great examples, ranging from those that report significant findings and those that show disappointing results. It advanced my understanding of biostatistics immensely.
By Sukanya•
Jul 28, 2020
Excellent course. What I couldn't learn from years of racking my brains reading books on statistics, asking doubts and watching YouTube videos, I have been able to understand conceptually after watching this series. Very very helpful.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 11, 2021
Expectedly, this course is a notch higher in difficulty compared to the preceding course in the Coursera Specialization. The conceptual explanations were arguably splendid, and the quiz/test questions are quite challenging.
By Mustafa A•
Apr 4, 2021
At the end of this specialization, I want to thanks Ph.D., MS John McGready. I learn a lot from these courses I hope to continue my learning in all aspects of biostatics and public health till I reach an advanced level.
By Ulrick S K•
Jul 29, 2019
The course is well structured. The numerous examples and practice questions help the student apply the concepts learned. I love the fact that almost every question was from a real article.
By Earl L•
May 21, 2021
Professor McGready is a passionate instructor who makes BioStats interesting and concrete through his real-world experiences and exercises. Another excellent class from Dr. John.
By Anirudh•
Jun 20, 2020
Excellent Course. The video lectures are thorough and provide many examples to help explain the concepts. If this professor produces more courses, I will certainly take them.
By Cassandra N•
Aug 31, 2019
The course was five stars, there were some quiz issues and a few numerical issues, but I learned a lot and appreciate the time and effort put into the content. Thank you!
By Christos K•
Apr 9, 2020
Fantastic result. Mr McGrady is a fantastic teacher and explains difficult mathematical stuff in a simple and nice way. The course was very enjoyable!