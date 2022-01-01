SAS
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Databases, Language, Other Programming Languages, SAS (Software), SQL, Statistical Programming
4.8
(2.6k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Matching, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Programming Principles, SAS (Software), SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Utility
4.9
(240 reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Algebra, Analysis, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Econometrics, Experiment, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Marketing, Mathematics, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Regression Analysis, SAS (Software), Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.6
(86 reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Analysis, Analytics, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Intelligence, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Forecasting, Geovisualization, Interactive Data Visualization, Machine Learning, Marketing, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, SAS (Software), Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(888 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Econometrics, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Data Analysis, General Statistics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Analysis, Algebra, SAS (Software), Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Business Analysis, Communication, Supply Chain Systems, Mathematics, Statistical Analysis, Experiment, Modeling, Regression
4.8
(248 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Big Data, Business Analysis, Communication, Computational Logic, Data Analysis, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Market Research, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Research and Design, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(160 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Marketing, Statistical Programming, Advertising, Python Programming, Algebra, SAS (Software), General Statistics, Communication, Regression, Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Computer Programming
4.6
(31 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
SAS is a software suite developed for advanced analytics, multivariate analyses, business intelligence, data management, and predictive analytics. SAS has evolved over time, and is in wide use for analysis of healthcare, medical, and clinical trials data. Knowledge of SAS is a standard requirement for many biostatistician and healthcare data science roles, typically at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
We recommend these courses for those with a basic knowledge of SAS who want to use it in data science, data management and machine learning applications. You may wish to use it for data visualization, statistical hypothesis testing, or to implement regression and machine learning models. You will be able to get more productivity and effectiveness out of SAS when you finish one or more courses in this collection.
According to Burning Glass, there were more than 100,000 job postings in the last 12 months that require SAS as a skill. Some of the functional job titles requiring SAS are Business Intelligence Analyst, Management Analyst, Statistician, or Biostatistician. If your work involves data analysis, modeling, or visualization, SAS is a powerful skill to add to your portfolio.
Before starting to learn SAS, you should have experience using computer software and know how to access data files on your operating system. You should also understand system commands and file structures on your operating system. If you already know SQL, learning SAS should be fairly easy for you. Having an understanding of linear algebra, calculus, statistics, software engineering, or machine learning will also help you be successful at learning SAS.
If you are pursuing a career as a statistician, biostatistician, social science researcher, or actuary, learning SAS is likely right for you. According to data collected by Burning Glass, job postings for these positions list SAS as a requested skill at a high percentage rate: 49% for biostatisticians, 41% for statisticians, 29% for social science researchers, and 22% for actuaries. If your career field is in data, such as a data analyst, data mining analyst, or data scientist, learning SAS is likely the right move for you, too, as it is often used in these fields. SAS is also suitable for those in machine learning, programming, and artificial intelligence. If you're interested in analytics, learning SAS just might be the right move for you.
A common career path for an SAS programmer starts as an analyst, progresses to senior analyst, and then to principle analyst. After this senior level, SAS programmers may become managers over groups of people, then progress to senior manager and associate director. A career path for statisticians in SAS is commonly statistician, senior statistician, and then to management. Management roles usually require a master's degree. Major companies often have vice presidents with a background in SAS.
A wide array of places need people with a background in SAS, including in the health care, banking, manufacturing, government, insurance, and retail industries. The highest paying industries for SAS programmers are the finance and health care industries, according to Zippia. Some of the top companies that hire people with a background in SAS include Amazon Web Services, Retail Odyssey, Deloitte, Citi, Facebook, CVS Health, Kaiser Permanente, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rutgers University.