SAS
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Statistical Analysis, Algebra, Analysis, SAS (Software), General Statistics, Communication, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Mathematics, Regression, Statistical Programming, Probability & Statistics
4.6
(65 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Statistical Tests, General Statistics, Statistical Analysis, Analysis, Hypothesis, Business Analysis, Experiment, Hypothesis Testing, Confidence, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Hypothesis Testing
4.8
(1.2k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IBM
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Analysis, Data Analysis, Statistical Programming, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Experiment, Exploratory Data Analysis
4.2
(94 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Basic Descriptive Statistics, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, SPSS, SQL, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.5
(45.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Statistics, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Programming, Confidence, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Experiment, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Inference, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Inference, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Statistical Visualization
4.6
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Rice University
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Business Analysis, Computer Programming, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Experiment, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Linear Regression, Linearity, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, Regression, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Tests, Statistical Visualization
4.7
(11.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
While hypothesis might make you think of science, hypothesis testing is a mathematical process that involves testing data using statistics to see if there is enough evidence to support a hypothesis. A hypothesis is a belief or a proposed explanation for something that has not yet been backed up by evidence. Hypothesis testing takes the data gathered in an experiment, survey, or other collection of information and interprets it. The five steps of hypothesis testing are specifying the null hypothesis (the statement of no relationship between the factors involved), specifying the alternative hypothesis (the statement that there is a relationship between the factors involved), setting the significance level (the percentage of chance the alternative hypothesis will be accepted), calculating the test statistic and corresponding P-value (probability of obtaining the sample statistic), and drawing a conclusion.
Learning hypothesis testing is important because it's what allows you to decide if something is true based on real data. If you're in marketing, for example, you can use hypothesis testing in consumer research to see how well your product is accepted by customers. If you're in the medical field, you can use it to see if a treatment has positive effects. An educational institution may be interested in determining if getting eight hours of sleep correlates with higher grades for its students. Hypothesis testing helps remove the likelihood of chance affecting a conclusion and instead backs it up with statistically significant data.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn how hypothesis testing applies to a variety of fields, including health care, business, artificial intelligence, psychology, social sciences, and machine learning. You can learn how to use specific statistical tools to conduct hypothesis testing, too, such as R, RStudio for Six Sigma, and Python. With online courses on Coursera, you also have the opportunity to learn the essential building blocks of hypothesis testing, which include choosing the right hypothesis testing tool and performing hypothesis tests using chi-square tests, correlation, t-tests, simple regression, logistic regression, and analysis of variance (ANOVA).