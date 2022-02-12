In today's job market, leaders need to understand the fundamentals of data to be competitive. An essential procedure to understand business and analytics is hypothesis testing. This short course, designed by Tufts University expert faculty, will teach the fundamentals of hypothesis testing of a population mean and a population proportion, using Excel and Python for calculations. You'll also discover the central limit theorem, which is essential for hypothesis testing. To conclude the course, you will apply your newfound skills by creating a plan for an experiment in your own workplace that uses hypothesis testing.
Some exposure to basic descriptive statistics (mean, median, mode, etc). Comfort working with spreadsheets is also helpful.
Conducting Hypothesis Tests in Python
Applications of Hypothesis Testing in the Workplace
Conducting Hypothesis Tests in Excel
- Python Programming
- Microsoft Excel
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Tufts University
Tufts is a leader in American higher education, distinctive for its success as a moderately sized university that excels at research and providing students with a personal experience. Our unique combination of research and liberal arts attracts students, faculty and staff who thrive in our environment of curiosity, creativity and engagement.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is an essential procedure in business analytics. In this course, you will learn the fundamentals of hypothesis testing of a population mean and a population proportion. We will also explain the central limit theorem, which is essential for hypothesis testing. We will use Excel and Python for our calculations. At the end of the course, you will apply these skills by creating a plan for an experiment using hypothesis testing at your workplace.
Well example but would be great if this course longer and give some slide material
It's a friendly course for hypothesis testing with Python. Very smooth & easy to learn.
