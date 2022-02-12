About this Course

Intermediate Level

Some exposure to basic descriptive statistics (mean, median, mode, etc). Comfort working with spreadsheets is also helpful.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Conducting Hypothesis Tests in Python

  • Applications of Hypothesis Testing in the Workplace

  • Conducting Hypothesis Tests in Excel

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
Tufts University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Hypothesis Testing

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

