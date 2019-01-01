Profile

Kishore K. Pochampally

Bio

Kishore Pochampally is a Professor of Quantitative Studies, Operations and Project Management at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester (NH). His prior academic experience is as a Post-doctoral Fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) in Cambridge (MA). He holds M.S. and Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston (MA) and a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology in India. Kishore teaches lean six sigma, business statistics/analytics, project management, and operations management, He consistently receives outstanding student evaluations, and has been nominated twice (finalist) for the teaching excellence award at SNHU. Kishore has authored numerous technical papers for international journals and conference proceedings. His research work has been cited by other researchers on 6 continents. He has also published 4 books, in the fields of six sigma, reliability analysis, supply chain design, and design of experiments. Kishore is a Six Sigma Black Belt (ASQ), Project Management Professional (PMP®), and Certified Analytics Professional (CAP®). He conducts corporate workshops on lean six sigma and project management, and trains professionals for the PMP® exam and six sigma green/black belt exams.

Courses

Hypothesis Testing with Python and Excel

