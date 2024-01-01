University of North Texas Online Credit for Prior Learning

Google Project Management:
Learners who have obtained professional certificates on the Coursera platform are eligible to receive credits towards their UNT degree. These credits provide acknowledgment of your prior learning and help you get a head start on your degree.
The University of North Texas will accept professional certificates to count towards lower-level course credit in the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (B.A.A.S.) degree (1,000 or 2,000 level classes).
Please note, that since every learner has a different pathway to their degree, these credits will apply differently for each individual based on previously earned credits. To consult with a UNT advisor, email UNT-BAAS@coursera.org to determine your credits and learn how they can transfer into your B.A.A.S. degree.
