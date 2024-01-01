University of North Texas Online Credit for Prior Learning

Learners who have obtained professional certificates on the Coursera platform are eligible to receive credits towards their UNT degree. These credits provide acknowledgment of your prior learning and help you get a head start on your degree.

University of North Texas Online Credit for Prior Learning

Learners who have obtained professional certificates on the Coursera platform are eligible to receive credits towards their UNT degree. These credits provide acknowledgment of your prior learning and help you get a head start on your degree.

Professional Certificates for B.A.A.S. Credit

The University of North Texas will accept professional certificates to count towards lower-level course credit in the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (B.A.A.S.)Opens in a new tab degree (1,000 or 2,000 level classes).

Please note, that since every learner has a different pathway to their degree, these credits will apply differently for each individual based on previously earned credits. To consult with a UNT advisor, email UNT-BAAS@coursera.orgOpens in a new tab to determine your credits and learn how they can transfer into your B.A.A.S. degree. 

CommunityJoin a community of over 100 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world