University of North Texas Online Degrees & Courses

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Access Essentials
Research Design: Inquiry and Discovery
Predicting Credit Card Fraud with R
Take courses and earn your bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas online, on your own time.
All of these degree programs and courses are 100% online and flexible.
Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (B.A.A.S.) This degree is intended for transfer students with a minimum of 30 transferable credits hoping to complete a degree.
Bachelor of Science in General Business (B.S.G.B.) Accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) this business degree is intended for students with no prior college credit.
Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Access Essentials This is a four-module course that guides you through some fundamental concepts of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access, with the goal of emerging as a change agent using your spheres of influence to create more intentionally inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible environments.
Research Design: Inquiry and Discovery The main purpose of this course is to focus on good questions and how to answer them. This is essential to making considered decisions as a leader in any organization or in your life overall.
College Math Prep The purpose of this course is to review and practice key concepts in preparation for the math portion of the Texas Success Initiative Assessment 2.0 (TSI2). The TSI2 is series of placement tests for learners enrolling in public universities in Texas.
Contemporary Biology This course is an introduction to biology as it applies to our everyday life. Learners will explore the interplay between science and self through a personalized case study of themselves and their environment.
Predicting Credit Card Fraud with R In this project-based course, you will learn how to use R to identify fraudulent credit card transactions with a variety of classification methods and use R to generate synthetic samples to address the common problem of classification bias for highly imbalanced datasets
