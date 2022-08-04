This course is an introductory survey of marketing terminology, concepts and practices from an applied perspective. Emphasis is on the activities performed by marketing managers to address real world marketing problems. Primary emphasis is on the identification of marketing opportunities and the planning and execution of marketing mix activities required to target these opportunities.
Foundations of Marketing Practice for Non-MajorsUniversity of North Texas
Skills you will gain
- Market Analysis
- Marketing
- strategy
- Marketing Mix
- Market Segmentation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Module 1
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Module 2
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Module 3
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Module 4
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
