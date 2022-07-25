Overview
Across the courses offered in this program you will learn how to understand and explain the world’s most pressing sustainability and development challenges. You will be able to critically analyze the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how they relate to these pressing global challenges as well as learning how to use core frameworks and evidence to assess and develop effective solutions.
In addition, you’ll complete the certificate with a course consisting of two real-world projects which will give you hands-on experience in the field. In the first project, you will analyze three Michigan Sustainability Cases and synthesize their lessons for sustainability and development. In the second project, you will create your own Michigan Sustainability Case on the Gala case creation interface and develop an instructional component for the case of your choosing with a faculty member.
To receive the MasterTrack® program certificate you will need to complete six courses. Three of which are required for all students and three others of your choosing.
