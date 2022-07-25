University of Michigan
MasterTrack® Certificate

Sustainability and Development

In this 6-course program, you’ll learn how to address sustainability and development challenges with actionable knowledge that empowers you to develop solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.

Program description

Design innovative solutions to pressing sustainability and development challenges

Required background

Familiarity with engaging with scholarly texts and critically discussing their implications in written form

Skills you will gain

  • Critical thinking
  • Evaluating evidence
  • Assessing solutions
  • Applying theories and methods
  • Collaboration with cross-functional teams
  • Translating knowledge

Overview

Across the courses offered in this program you will learn how to understand and explain the world’s most pressing sustainability and development challenges. You will be able to critically analyze the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how they relate to these pressing global challenges as well as learning how to use core frameworks and evidence to assess and develop effective solutions.

In addition, you’ll complete the certificate with a course consisting of two real-world projects which will give you hands-on experience in the field. In the first project, you will analyze three Michigan Sustainability Cases and synthesize their lessons for sustainability and development. In the second project, you will create your own Michigan Sustainability Case on the Gala case creation interface and develop an instructional component for the case of your choosing with a faculty member.

To receive the MasterTrack® program certificate you will need to complete six courses. Three of which are required for all students and three others of your choosing.

Want to learn more about this program? Visit the University of Michigan website.

6 required courses in this 4-6 month program

Earn credit toward a master's degree from The University of Michigan

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This MasterTrack® Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

University of Michigan

MasterTrack® Certificate

Sustainability and Development

Sustainability and Development MasterTrack® Certificate earn credit towards:

University of Michigan
If you apply and gain admission to the Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability offered by the University of Michigan, credits earned from your MasterTrack® program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack® program, you will receive an official University of Michigan certificate, regardless of whether you elect to enroll in the full master’s program.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

