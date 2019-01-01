Computer Science & Engineering MasterTrack® Certificates

Principios de ingeniería de software automatizada y ágil Certificado MasterTrack®
Universidad de los Andes
Learn More about Computer Science MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera
Gain key software engineering and computer science skills that attract attention from recruiters and hiring managers
Upon successful completion of your MasterTrack program, you’ll receive a university-issued certificate from a top university that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile.
Collaborate with peers and get feedback from expert CS instructors to build your portfolio
You’ll be able to demonstrate your computer engineering skills through real-world projects and create work samples that help you stand out in your job search.
Your MasterTrack coursework can count towards your Master’s degree
If you are accepted to the full Master’s program, your completed coursework counts towards your degree.