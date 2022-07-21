Overview
Software engineering is needed in every industry and focuses on the application of techniques that ensure the successful completion of a high-quality product. Following a software process ensures that the final product is maintainable, reliable, and scalable.
No matter how technology advances, software testing will always be non-negotiable in any development project. Every week new stories emerge of software failing across a myriad of industries, halting businesses and causing losses of millions of dollars.
In this program, you’ll work on real-world projects to apply software development concepts to blockchain technology, test software to validate sustainability of smart mobile applications, predict software reliability using operational profiles, and practice software architecture and design principles.
By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Software Engineering MasterTrack Certificate that will be a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.