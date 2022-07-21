Arizona State University
MasterTrack® Certificate

Software Engineering

Gain a highly sought-after skill set from the #1-ranked school for innovation in the U.S. The next session starts in May. Apply by April 18, 2022. International learners must apply by April 4. For details on applying, review the FAQ section.

Apply by July 21, 2022.

Classes start in August.

6-9 months

15-20 hours per week

$4,500 USD

Students pay by course.

100% online

+Live session classes.

If you get a B or better on your first attempt in every course in this MasterTrack® Certificate, you will earn a university-issued certification, as well as satisfy the GPA requirement for the ASU Master of Computer Science degree program. Apply these credits to the Master of Computer Science at Arizona State University to begin the program with 12 of your 30 required credits completed. You must still meet all other admission criteria in order to be eligible for the degree program.

Hands-on Projects and Peer Collaboration

With live sessions and immersive projects, you will build your portfolio and be prepared to thrive in both academic and professional settings—all while collaborating with peers.

ASU-Software-Engineering-Hero

Program description

Blend engineering, computing, project leadership, and software construction through a unique, project-driven curriculum.

Required background

No prerequisites are required.

Skills you will gain

  • Software design
  • Software testing
  • Quality assurance planning
  • Security protocols
  • Machine learning
  • Blockchain engineering
  • Mobile computing

Overview

Software engineering is needed in every industry and focuses on the application of techniques that ensure the successful completion of a high-quality product. Following a software process ensures that the final product is maintainable, reliable, and scalable.

No matter how technology advances, software testing will always be non-negotiable in any development project. Every week new stories emerge of software failing across a myriad of industries, halting businesses and causing losses of millions of dollars.

In this program, you’ll work on real-world projects to apply software development concepts to blockchain technology, test software to validate sustainability of smart mobile applications, predict software reliability using operational profiles, and practice software architecture and design principles.

By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Software Engineering MasterTrack Certificate that will be a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.

Arizona State University
If you apply and gain admission to Arizona State University’s 100% online Master of Computer Science, 12 of 30 credits earned from this program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. If you do not opt to continue learning, you still receive an official certificate for completing this program.

University certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

