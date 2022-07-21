Overview
With zettabytes of data being collected annually, governments, companies, and people have more access to data than ever before. With so much data, it can be hard to know where to start looking for important insights or trends to drive business decisions.
Data mining techniques provide the first level of abstraction to raw data by extracting patterns, making big data analytics tools increasingly critical for providing meaningful information to inform better business decisions, and applying statistical learning theory to find a predictive function based on data.
You’ll learn to apply mathematical theory and decision making techniques that are vital to big data analysis, classification, clustering, and association rule mining through real-world projects designed by faculty from Arizona State University.
By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Big Data MasterTrack Certificate that will be a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.