Arizona State University
MasterTrack® Certificate

Big Data

Give your career a competitive edge in data mining techniques, data analytics, data visualization, and statistical machine learning from the #1-ranked school for innovation in the U.S.

Apply by July 21, 2022.

Classes start in August.

6-9 months

15-20 hours per week.

$4,500 USD

Students pay by course.

100% online

+Live session classes.

Ranked #1 school for innovation in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report’s top-ranked school for innovation.

Accelerate your path to a master's degree from Arizona State University

If you get a B or better on your first attempt in every course in this MasterTrack® Certificate, you will earn a university-issued certification, as well as satisfy the GPA requirement for the ASU Master of Computer Science degree program. Apply these credits to the Master of Computer Science at Arizona State University to begin the program with 12 of your 30 required credits completed. You must still meet all other admission criteria in order to be eligible for the degree program.

Hands-on Projects and Peer Collaboration

With live sessions and immersive projects, you will build your portfolio and be prepared to thrive in both academic and professional settings—all while collaborating with peers.

Program description

Learn to navigate large, complex datasets through interactive exploration.

Required background

No prerequisites are required

Skills you will gain

  • Data mining
  • Data visualization
  • Big data
  • Queries
  • Data processing
  • Spatial data
  • Nosql databases
  • Data models
  • Data classification
  • Data clustering
  • Deep learning
  • Reinforcement learning
  • Apache Spark
  • Python
  • Java

Overview

With zettabytes of data being collected annually, governments, companies, and people have more access to data than ever before. With so much data, it can be hard to know where to start looking for important insights or trends to drive business decisions.

Data mining techniques provide the first level of abstraction to raw data by extracting patterns, making big data analytics tools increasingly critical for providing meaningful information to inform better business decisions, and applying statistical learning theory to find a predictive function based on data.

You’ll learn to apply mathematical theory and decision making techniques that are vital to big data analysis, classification, clustering, and association rule mining through real-world projects designed by faculty from Arizona State University.

By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Big Data MasterTrack Certificate that will be a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.

3 courses in this 6-9 month program (Take 3 of the 4 courses listed to earn your certificate.)

Course 1 of 4

Course 2 of 4

Course 3 of 4

Course 4 of 4

Earn credit toward a 100% online Master of Computer Science degree from Arizona State University

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This MasterTrack® Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

Big Data MasterTrack® Certificate earn credit towards:

Arizona State University
If you apply and gain admission to Arizona State University’s 100% online Master of Computer Science, 12 of 30 credits earned from this program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. If you do not opt to continue learning, you still receive an official certificate for completing this program.

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack™ Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack™ Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

