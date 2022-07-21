Arizona State University
MasterTrack® Certificate

Cybersecurity

Build and practice essential cybersecurity skills by studying cryptography, software security, network security, and more from the #1 ranked school for innovation in the U.S.

Apply by July 21, 2022.

Classes start in August.

6-9 months

15-20 hours per week.

$4,500 USD

Students pay by course.

100% online

+Live session classes.

Ranked #1 school for innovation in the U.S.

Accelerate your path to a master's degree from Arizona State University

If you get a B or better on your first attempt in every course in this MasterTrack® Certificate, you will earn a university-issued certification, as well as satisfy the GPA requirement for the ASU Master of Computer Science degree program. Apply these credits to the Master of Computer Science at Arizona State University to begin the program with 12 of your 30 required credits completed. You must still meet all other admission criteria in order to be eligible for the degree program.

Hands-on Projects and Peer Collaboration

With live sessions and immersive projects, you will build your portfolio and be prepared to thrive in both academic and professional settings—all while collaborating with peers.

Program description

Learn the theories, tools, and techniques used to protect and defend information and information systems.

Required background

No prerequisites are required.

Skills you will gain

  • Information assurance (IA) and security
  • Cryptography algorithms
  • Encryption
  • Authentication
  • Data privacy
  • Raw packets
  • Network protocols
  • Secure network design
  • Distributed operating systems
  • Multiprocessor operating systems

Overview

In this program, you will complete a real module from the online Master of Computer Science program that will help you understand the field of Cybersecurity through the lens of computer systems and algorithms.

You will learn to protect and defend information and information systems by ensuring their availability, integrity, authentication, confidentiality, and non-repudiation through protection, detection, and reaction practices.

You will select and complete three courses from the following list:

  • Information Assurance and Security
  • Applied Cryptography
  • Software Security
  • Advanced Computer Network Security
  • Distributed & Multiprocessor OS
  • Advanced Computer System Security

By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Cybersecurity MasterTrack Certificate which serves as a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.

3 courses in this 6-9 month program (Take 3 of the 6 courses listed to earn your certificate.)

Earn credit toward a 100% online Master of Computer Science degree from Arizona State University

Take the next step in your education to boost your career. This MasterTrack® Certificate is a building block that offers you a pathway to a degree while also providing job-relevant skills today.

Cybersecurity MasterTrack® Certificate earn credit towards:

Arizona State University
If you apply and gain admission to Arizona State University’s 100% online Master of Computer Science, 12 of 30 credits earned from this program will carry over as you pursue your full degree. If you do not opt to continue learning, you still receive an official certificate for completing this program.

