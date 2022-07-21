Overview
In this program, you will complete a real module from the online Master of Computer Science program that will help you understand the field of Cybersecurity through the lens of computer systems and algorithms.
You will learn to protect and defend information and information systems by ensuring their availability, integrity, authentication, confidentiality, and non-repudiation through protection, detection, and reaction practices.
You will select and complete three courses from the following list:
- Information Assurance and Security
- Applied Cryptography
- Software Security
- Advanced Computer Network Security
- Distributed & Multiprocessor OS
- Advanced Computer System Security
By committing to online study for 6-9 months, you can earn the Cybersecurity MasterTrack Certificate which serves as a pathway to the online Master of Computer Science degree at Arizona State University.