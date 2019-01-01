From the Duke University Master of Engineering in Financial Technology (FinTech)

Blockchain Applications Certificate

Apply blockchain technology to real-world business challenges as you learn from a top-10 ranked university in the United States.

Earn a powerful university-issued career credential in as little as three months.
Earn an NFT Certificate and Degree Scholarship Students who successfully complete the program will receive their certificate of completion via a technologically appropriate format—as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Students will also be eligible to earn a scholarship that will cover 10% of the cost of Duke University’s Master of Engineering in FinTech if you apply and are accepted to the program. You’ll also be able to fast track your application for the master’s program. This program does not count as credit toward the full degree.

About this online certificate program

Learn how to use blockchain to solve real-world financial market challenges.

Skills you will gain

  • Secure software development
  • Machine learning
  • Blockchain technology
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Solution development
  • Blockchain applications
  • Cryptography
  • Financial technology deployment
    100% online courses

    Four payments of $750

    Or pay all at once and save 5%

    3-4 months

    Intermediate Level

    4 hands-on projects

    English

Program Highlights

With this online certificate program, you can earn a high quality university-issued career credential at a breakthrough price in a flexible, interactive format. Benefit from a deeply engaging learning experience with real-world projects and live, expert instruction. If you are accepted to the full Master's program at Duke University, you’ll be eligible to earn a scholarship that will cover 10% of tuition.

Master’s Degree Learning

Take an online module of a Master's degree program that features live expert instruction and feedback combined with interactive team-based learning.

Boost Your Career

Receive a university-issued certificate that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Build Your Portfolio

Demonstrate your skills through real-world projects and create work samples that help you stand out in your job search.

Interactive Learning Experience

Learn on your own, and with your cohort.

3 Courses in this Online Certificate

Includes:

  • Pre-recorded videos
  • Live sessions and office hours
  • Real-world projects
  • Peer collaboration
  • Web and mobile access

Foundations of Blockchain

Much of the use of blockchain is tied to the concept of “stores of value.” Thus it is important to understand the history and context of monetary instruments, fiat currency, and the innovation that blockchain brings as a store of value and a tool for a broad range of business applications. In this introductory course, you will learn how to explain the origin and workings of blockchain technology.

Industry-relevant hands-on projects to build your portfolio

Create a Cryptocurrency Wallet

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • How to construct an individual "wallet" which will form the basis for facilitating a transaction on a commercial blockchain.

Develop a Token for a Blockchain

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • How to design a token that can be used for sharing, exchange, or transfer to a cryptocurrency wallet on the Ethereum platform.

Create Smart Contracts

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • How to create a "smart contract," an immutable record of a transaction that is available to all relevant parties and provides a historically accurate record.
Instructors

Jimmie Lenz, PhD

Jimmie Lenz, PhD

Executive In Residence in the Pratt School of Engineering

