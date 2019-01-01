Blockchain Applications Certificate

From bitcoin to blockchain, financial technology (FinTech) is changing the way we think about financial services. With blockchain technology serving as an encryption base for a variety of applications, understanding its use and limitations is a critical skill for leaders across industries. In this program, you will complete a real module from Duke University’s Master of Engineering in Financial Technology program. Through these courses, you'll explore the history, current environment, and near-term outlook of FinTech, focusing on applications of blockchain technology.
Blockchain technology plays a significant part in what is characterized by the term “FinTech.” The immutability and transparency of the technology is facilitating both traditional transactions, for example; credit, supply chain, and voting, as well as new areas; IOT, digital currencies, identity management, and novel ways of incentivizing activity. Given the breadth of applications, the potential impact of blockchain technology on finance and beyond is extraordinary.
