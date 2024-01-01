Coursera Partnerships

Partner with Coursera. Teach the World.
Create and deliver world-class online degrees and career training programs to learners worldwide.
Reach learners looking for world-class options
Coursera partnership opens up new possibilities for your content on one of the world’s largest online education platforms
University Partnerships
Bring your degrees to learners worldwide while building brand visibility, reaching new audiences, and expanding impact.
Our Partners
represent over 325 leading universities and companies who are transforming lives through learning.
Benefits of partnership
Leverage the Coursera platform to reach millions of learners, educators, and institutions across more than 190 countries with your world-class content.
Learning and prospering
Transforming talent
Teaching the world
University Partnerships
Bring your degrees to learners worldwide while building brand visibility, reaching new audiences, and expanding impact.
- Reach a global community of dedicated learners.
- Create reusable, stackable, and scalable degree content to optimize return on investment.
- Utilize data insights from more than 200 million course enrollments to drive teaching and learning success.
Our online degree is being taken by people in over 100 countries. The learners are a different demographic from our on-campus programs. [...] I feel I’m genuinely creating an opportunity for people with the content we create on Coursera.
Industry Partnerships
Extend your reach, diversify your talent pipelines, and help learners reach their careers goals with in-demand training and certifications.
- Build a diversified and highly-qualified talent pipeline of learners trained on the latest technologies.
- Drive awareness and adoption of your products and services.
- Deliver your learning content to more than 7,500 enterprise, government, and higher education institutions.
As a Somalian refugee, the ability to take the courses on my own schedule gave me the opportunity and motivation to pursue my dream of working in data and technology.
Get support every step of the way
Partnering with Coursera is a collaborative experience. Our team of experts will help you:
- Determine which programs to offer
- Market your programs effectively
- Ensure successful learner outcomes
We have a fantastic partnership team at Coursera who have guided us on everything we can do to support our course marketing efforts.