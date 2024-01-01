Industry Partnerships

Google IT Support Professional Certificate
Making careers in IT more accessible
The opportunity
With over 215,000 open IT support roles in the US, IT is one of the fastest growing occupations. At Google, the challenge was finding diverse and qualified candidates to join its own IT support team.
The solution
Grow with Google and Coursera created the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program, which teaches foundational skills and serves as an onramp into a career in IT.
The impact
- 50K+ US graduates to-date (November 2021)
- Diverse talent pipeline: 53% learners identify as female, Black, Latino, or veterans, and 59% of learners do not have a 4-year degree (November 2021)
- 82% of graduates have reported a positive career outcome like a new job, promotion, raise, or becoming better at their current job within 6 months (January 2021)
IBM Data Science Professional Certification
Accelerating growth through in-demand education
The opportunity
IBM came to Coursera wanting to reach new users—technical professionals as well as aspiring professionals. Their ultimate goal was to grow usage of Watson’s services, spanning user retention and acquisition.
The solution
IBM and Coursera partnered to create a Professional Certificate program that empowers learners with a meaningful career pathway to building comprehensive skills and learning relevant credentials to advance careers in data science.
The impact
- 52K+ enrollments as of Sept. 2021
- Key source of new-user acquisition for IBM
- Higher user satisfaction: 4.6/5.0 (based on 49k ratings)
IFTF Futures Thinking Specialization
Generating awareness for a new discipline
The opportunity
The Institute for the Future (IFTF) wanted to expand the audience for their unique content focused on invention and innovation, and were focused on increasing visibility for their Silicon-Valley-based research and learning group.
The solution
Coursera worked with IFTF to develop the Specialization and position this relevant content to learners across the platform. To ensure maximum reach, Coursera measured off platform demand signals and invited IFTF to boost its performance in the first quarter after launch by marketing directly to their audiences.
The impact
- 28K+ enrollments as of Sept. 2021
- 4.8/5.0 course rating (based on 11k ratings)
- 5x average course completions