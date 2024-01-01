University Partnerships

Serve the world through learning
113M+
Learners
190+
Countries
7,500+
Organizations
*Coursera data. Q3 2022
Meet our degree students
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing.
46%
live outside the US
92%
employed
55%
working full-time
56%
mid-career
35
average age
50%
previous Coursera learners
*Data based on 2020 Coursera degree learner survey analysis.
A lifecycle approach to marketing your degree
Promote your degree programs to qualified, motivated learners
- Grow the funnel of prospective learners for programs
- Segment and convert to match the best learners for your programs
- Support lifetime learning for where learners are in their life and careers
Successful Enrollment Strategies
Student recruitment
Promote your degree programs to qualified, motivated learners.
Drive traffic to, and awareness for your degree with high rankings and visibility in search engines.
Surface your degree program to Coursera visitors through on-site discovery.
Receive maximum exposure in international and regional media outlets with our industry-leading PR initiatives.
Target promotions at learners who are most likely to enroll based on their activities and academic interest on the platform.
Promote open courses that offer a preview of your program to attract a broader audience.