Coursera Partnerships
University Partnerships
Industry Partnerships
Resources

Unparalleled Global Reach

Offer your degrees on one of the world’s largest online learning platforms.

Contact Us

Serve the world through learning

113M+
Learners

190+
Countries

7,500+
Organizations

*Coursera data. Q3 2022
Serve the world through learning

Meet our degree students

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing.

46%
live outside the US

92%
employed

55%
working full-time

56%
mid-career

35
average age

50%
previous Coursera learners

*Data based on 2020 Coursera degree learner survey analysis.
collage-degree students

A lifecycle approach to marketing your degree

Promote your degree programs to qualified, motivated learners

  • Grow the funnel of prospective learners for programs
  • Segment and convert to match the best learners for your programs
  • Support lifetime learning for where learners are in their life and careers
A lifecycle approach to marketing your degree

Successful Enrollment Strategies

Promote your degree programs to qualified, motivated learners.

Drive traffic to, and awareness for your degree with high rankings and visibility in search engines.

Surface your degree program to Coursera visitors through on-site discovery.

Receive maximum exposure in international and regional media outlets with our industry-leading PR initiatives.

Target promotions at learners who are most likely to enroll based on their activities and academic interest on the platform.

Promote open courses that offer a preview of your program to attract a broader audience.

UP-success-1

Become a University Partner and bring your degrees to the world

Contact Us