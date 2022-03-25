Custom Pricing
Access to courses from top universities
Access to Guided Projects, assessments, and quizzes
Verified certificates upon course completion
Private authoring tools
Access to job-based learning programs
Ability to set and configure skill goals β
Ability to deliver automated course recs based on goals β
Disable URL sharing and copy of peer reviews
Online proctoring & question variants in quizzes
Plagiarism detection through Turnitin
Peer review plagiarism flagging
Plagiarism tracking in Gradebook
Mobile apps (iOS & Android) & offline access
Online support centers for admins and students
Priority access to student technical support
Track learning hours and course completions
Track actual skills learned, proficiency, and time to mastery
Industry skill insights and benchmarking
Manage and send invitations
Send custom communications
University-branded learning homepage
Customer success management
Institutional program reviews
Dedicated student onboarding services
Dedicated admin onboarding adoption services
Single sign-on $
API integrations $
LMS integrations (Blackboard Learn, Moodle, Canvas, D2L ) $
Billing by Paypal or credit card*
Invoicing and billing by ACH*
β product in beta. Determination of availability and our commitment to deliver these product enhancements remains at Coursera’s sole discretion.
$ at additional cost.
* U.S. customers only.
“Coursera for Campus helped Duke Kunshan University make a quick online pivot when the campus was closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Faculty benefited from access to a high-quality library of courseware from hundreds of Coursera partners. Students dived right into learning new skills on their own – some finishing four courses in just the first few days.”
Dr. Matthew Rascoff
Associate Vice Provost, Digital Education & Innovation, Duke