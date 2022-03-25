Institution

Custom Pricing

For Universities and Colleges

Contact sales

Content and Credentials

Access to courses from top universities

Access to Guided Projects, assessments, and quizzes

Verified certificates upon course completion

Private authoring tools

Job-based Learning

Access to job-based learning programs

Ability to set and configure skill goals β

Ability to deliver automated course recs based on goals β

Academic Integrity

Disable URL sharing and copy of peer reviews

Online proctoring & question variants in quizzes

Plagiarism detection through Turnitin

Peer review plagiarism flagging

Plagiarism tracking in Gradebook

Student Experience

Mobile apps (iOS & Android) & offline access

Online support centers for admins and students

Priority access to student technical support

Measurement and Tracking

Track learning hours and course completions

Track actual skills learned, proficiency, and time to mastery

Industry skill insights and benchmarking

Program Management Tools

Manage and send invitations

Send custom communications

University-branded learning homepage

Services

Customer success management

Institutional program reviews

Dedicated student onboarding services

Dedicated admin onboarding adoption services

Integrations

Single sign-on $

API integrations $

LMS integrations (Blackboard Learn, Moodle, Canvas, D2L ) $

Billing

Billing by Paypal or credit card*

Invoicing and billing by ACH*

Basic

Free

For Universities and Colleges

Start for free

Content and Credentials

Access to Guided Projects, assessments, and quizzes

Verified certificates upon course completion

Student Experience

Mobile apps (iOS & Android) & offline access

Online support centers for admins and students

Measurement and Tracking

Track learning hours and course completions

Program Management Tools

Manage and send invitations

Send custom communications

University-branded learning homepage

Basic

Free

For Universities and Colleges

Start for free
Institution

Custom Pricing

For Universities and Colleges

Contact sales
Content and Credentials

Access to courses from top universities

 true

Access to Guided Projects, assessments, and quizzes

 true true

Verified certificates upon course completion

 true true

Private authoring tools

 true
Job-based Learning

Access to job-based learning programs

 true

Ability to set and configure skill goals β

 true

Ability to deliver automated course recs based on goals β

 true
Academic Integrity

Disable URL sharing and copy of peer reviews

 true

Online proctoring & question variants in quizzes

 true

Plagiarism detection through Turnitin

 true

Peer review plagiarism flagging

 true

Plagiarism tracking in Gradebook

 true
Student Experience

Mobile apps (iOS & Android) & offline access

 true true

Online support centers for admins and students

 true true

Priority access to student technical support

 true
Measurement and Tracking

Track learning hours and course completions

 true true

Track actual skills learned, proficiency, and time to mastery

 true

Industry skill insights and benchmarking

 true
Program Management Tools

Manage and send invitations

 true true

Send custom communications

 true true

University-branded learning homepage

 true true
Services

Customer success management

 true

Institutional program reviews

 true

Dedicated student onboarding services

 true

Dedicated admin onboarding adoption services

 true
Integrations

Single sign-on $

 true

API integrations $

 true

LMS integrations (Blackboard Learn, Moodle, Canvas, D2L ) $

 true
Billing

Billing by Paypal or credit card*

 true

Invoicing and billing by ACH*

 true

β product in beta. Determination of availability and our commitment to deliver these product enhancements remains at Coursera’s sole discretion.
$ at additional cost.
* U.S. customers only.

“Coursera for Campus helped Duke Kunshan University make a quick online pivot when the campus was closed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Faculty benefited from access to a high-quality library of courseware from hundreds of Coursera partners. Students dived right into learning new skills on their own – some finishing four courses in just the first few days.”

Coursera

Dr. Matthew Rascoff
Associate Vice Provost, Digital Education & Innovation, Duke

Coursera is the global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.

© 2022 Coursera Inc. All rights reserved.

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play Certified B Corporation