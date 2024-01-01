Coursera Academies
Drive business transformation through in-demand skills development mapped to critical jobs, powered by world-class content and hands-on learning.
Data & Analytics Academy
Accelerate digital transformation with comprehensive data literacy initiatives for everyone and advanced learning opportunities for data-first teams with the Data & Analytics Academy
Drive data literacy for everyone with core content in data and AI and upskill data science teams with world-class content from AWS, IBM, Google, Johns Hopkins University, and more.
Leadership Academy
Enable your team to adapt, innovate, and lead in a rapidly changing world with the Leadership Academy.
Encourage the development of emotional intelligence and entrepreneurial thinking to create a culture that enables high-performance teams to grow and thrive by using relevant content from top MBA programs and leading companies, including the University of Pennsylvania, Yale, Duke, and Boston Consulting Group.
Tech Academy
Power critical upskilling and reskilling for your cloud, IT, engineering, and security teams, and maximize the value of your enterprise tech transformation investment, with the Tech Academy.
Develop your technical talent pipeline while training your existing technical teams with world-class content and certifications from leading technology companies and institutions like Google, AWS, IBM, and more.
Marketing Academy
Unleash growth potential with access to digital marketing, SEO, and social media training from top companies and MBA programs.
Drive digital transformation and voice of the customer initiatives to optimize strategic and business results through upskilling cross-functional marketing teams with world-class content on topics like martech tools, data literacy, project management, and writing skills.
Finance Academy
Streamline company operations and drive a data-driven culture to improve decision making with the Finance Academy.
Develop a culture of analytical decision making skills cross-departmentally with world-class content on topics such as forecasting, data analysis, regulation, finance operations from institutions like Duke, IBM and more.