Prepare workers for in-demand, digital jobs
Attract frontline workers while supporting internal mobility with the Career Academy.
60%
of frontline workers indicated that the prospect of upward mobility is the main reason to join and stay at an organization.
70%
market growth for jobs requiring digital skills since 2002.
80%
higher salaries for those with digital skills.
Provide training from the world’s leading companies
In-Demand Finance Skills
Temp Certs module
Drive sustained growth throughout the business with beginner and advanced level content, including 30+ LevelSet assessments to measure baseline skills and 60+ SkillSets to drive finance proficiency across the entire organization
Hands-On Learning
Provide technology training for frontline workers
Help workers learn new technology skills with guided tutorials that teach highly relevant digital tools. Examples include:
- Using Basic Formulas and Functions in Microsoft Excel
- Create Visually Engaging Presentations using Microsoft Sway
- Create a Landing Page using Mailchimp
Career Discovery
Provide pathways for internal mobility
Guide employee understanding of entry-level roles with insights into common job titles, skill requirements, and regionalized salaries.
Attract the talent your business needs
Offer competitive career development opportunities to attract frontline talent