Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

SkillSets Guide

Data & Analytics Academy

By providing your data and engineering teams with the right online learning content, you can unlock opportunities for your employees to deepen expertise in areas like data decision-making, Python and AWS proficiencies, and more to drive innovation for your organization.

In this SkillSets guide, you’ll:

  • Learn how to reskill talent for in-demand data analyst, data engineer, and data scientist roles
  • Find out how to build new capabilities by upskilling employees with cutting-edge tools
  • See how you can drive data literacy across every team in your organization

Loading...