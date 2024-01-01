SkillSets Guide
Data & Analytics Academy
By providing your data and engineering teams with the right online learning content, you can unlock opportunities for your employees to deepen expertise in areas like data decision-making, Python and AWS proficiencies, and more to drive innovation for your organization.
In this SkillSets guide, you’ll:
- Learn how to reskill talent for in-demand data analyst, data engineer, and data scientist roles
- Find out how to build new capabilities by upskilling employees with cutting-edge tools
- See how you can drive data literacy across every team in your organization