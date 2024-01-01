e-Book
Job Skills of 2023 Report
Discover the fastest-growing job skills for businesses, governments, and higher education institutions.
Explore the fastest-growing human and digital skills for 2023, and understand which skills you can prioritize developing to drive the productivity, effectiveness, and career advancement of your learners.
This report draws on skills data from Coursera’s 4 million enterprise learners across 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries.
Get your copy today to explore:
- Growing skills trends that are critical to the future of work in a digital economy
- Which non-traditional digital and human skills pairings are becoming increasingly important
- Learning strategies to address today’s global workforce and tight labor market
Businesses will discover which skills maximize innovation and drive organizational results, governments can establish the skills that foster a competitive workforce, and educators will learn which skills promote student employability.