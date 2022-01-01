eBOOK

SkillSets Guide: Software Engineering Academy

The Software Engineering Academy from Coursera includes SkillSets for in-demand roles from developers to security architects and software engineers. Discover how to reskill talent for in-demand jobs using world-class content and credentials delivered in a skills-first learning experience. Download this guide to get a better understanding of the skills that can help you:

  • Acquire broad tech skills for all technical teams

  • Upskill engineering and engineering-partner teams with cutting-edge tools

  • Drive cloud and tech literacy across the business

Coursera is the global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.

