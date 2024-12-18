Get started
Get access to Google Professional Certificates for your US community college or CTE high school students through December 18, 2024.
Frequently asked questions
Institutions should sign up at the administrator level. Students should not individually sign up.
You’ll have access as soon as your account is validated.
No. This offer is limited to one administrator per community college who is granted free licenses for students.
- Coursera will initiate a process to validate that your submission meets our eligibility requirements.
- Once your institution is approved, access will be granted
Yes, existing customers are eligible for free access to Google Professional Certificates. Please contact your customer service manager for more information.
This opportunity is currently only available to institutions in the United States.
The Coursera for Campus Basic plan is designed for university and college decision-makers to provide unlimited Guided Projects and one free course per student per year for their institution. An institution may subscribe to both the free Coursera for Campus Basic plan and free access to Google Professional Certificates simultaneously.
Students can sign up directly for the Coursera for Campus Student plan, whereas only community colleges can sign up directly for free access to Google Professional Certificate programs. Students can only enroll in these certificate programs if their institution has a valid registration.
After signing up, you will have access to Google Professional Certificates until December 18, 2024.
We currently support Blackboard, Canvas, Moodle and D2L . If you have a different LMS, we suggest using the Coursera platform.
LMS Integration can take 6-8 weeks to complete once the process begins.