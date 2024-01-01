Grow your employees and your business
Leverage world-class, industry-recognized skills training to help prepare learners for high-growth jobs in fields such as cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design.
New! Access role-specific training with Career Academy from Coursera. In addition to the Certificates, Career Academy drives skill mastery through hands-on learning, using real-world tools with Guided Projects.
Hands-on experience
How this program can help your business
All certificates are rigorous, online programs with hands-on experience that can be completed as part-time study, 5-10 hours a week for 3-6 months. With this program, you can:
- Reskill your workforce for critical, open roles in your company
- Help your employees grow within existing jobs with new skills and hands-on experience
- Improve employee retention with new career advancement and professional development opportunities
Google Professional Certificates
This program teaches how to identify common cybersecurity risks, threats, and vulnerabilities, as well as the techniques to mitigate them. This is for people who enjoy investigating, solving puzzles, and helping others.
This program teaches how to collect, transform, and organize data in order to help draw new insights and make informed business decisions. This is for people who enjoy working with numbers, uncovering trends, and visualizations.
This program teaches the foundations of UX design, how to conduct user research, and design prototypes in tools like Figma and Adobe XD. This is for people who enjoy thinking creatively, design, and research.
This program teaches the fundamentals of operating systems and networking and how to troubleshoot problems using code to ensure computers run correctly. This is for people who enjoy solving problems, learning new tools, and helping others.
This program teaches how project managers successfully start, plan, and execute a project using both traditional and agile project management approaches. This is for those who enjoy solving problems, working with people, and organizations.
This program will teach how to build e-commerce stores, grow customer loyalty, and attract and engage customers through digital marketing channels. This is for people who enjoy connecting with others online and building an online presence.
This program teaches how to create processes and information channels that transform data into actionable insights to inform business decisions. This is an advanced program for people who have completed the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, or those with equivalent data analytics experience.
This is an advanced program for people who have completed the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. This is for people who want to build on their IT skills with Python and automation.
This program will teach how to use machine learning, predictive modeling, and experimental design to collect and analyze large amounts of data. This is an advanced program for people who have completed the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, or those with equivalent data analytics experience.
Eligible US businesses can get access to all of the Google Professional Certificates for their employees. Upon successful validation, you will receive a confirmation email with next steps.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
A business owner or employee with authority to make decisions regarding supplementary learning for employees in the organization. By submitting the form, this individual is considered the administrator of the learning program.
No. This offer is limited to one administrator per business.
Your application will be verified by a third-party company, Trulioo, to ensure program criteria are met. Once your business is verified as a registered US business, the administrator will receive an email from Coursera outlining the next steps.
Businesses must be registered in the US and submit their EIN (Employer Identification Number). Your registered business name and EIN are verified through the IRS database by a third-party company, Trulioo.
Obtaining an EIN is easy and free.
The fastest way is to apply directly at the IRS website. If you are not comfortable sending information via the Internet, you can download IRS Form SS-4, and Application for Employer Identification Number and submit it via postal mail. Alternatively, you can receive your EIN by calling the IRS at 800-829-4933 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time (Pacific time for Alaska and Hawaii).
Please review this article published by the Small Business Administration, for additional information: [What is an EIN and Why Is it Important (Small Business Administration)?
The verification process typically takes between 5 and 7 business days.
Once the signup form is received and your business is verified, the administrator will receive an email with instructions on distributing scholarships among employees. Employees should not sign up individually.
Google has partnered with Coursera to enable eligible organizations to provide access to Google’s Professional Certificates on Coursera. Scholarships are distributed based on the number of expected employees/learners indicated in your application at sign-up.
Yes, existing Coursera customers are eligible for free access to the Google Professional Certificates through scholarships. Please get in touch with your Customer Success Manager for more information.
This opportunity is currently only available to businesses in the United States. This offer may become available to businesses outside of the U.S. at a later time.
Please reach out to Coursera’s Enterprise Support team here. You can expect to hear back within 48 hours of submitting your request.
This offer is intended for non-profit employees and non-profit professionals. To access Grow with Google resources for your communities, please sign up to join Grow with Google’s Partner Program here.