Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Coursera Day India: The Future of Learning and Work

CD23-Logo V2-01-300x140

Join us at Coursera Day India, an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders like you. Connect with top academic, business, and government thought-leaders to tackle today’s most pressing educational and skill training challenges.

Our conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn, network, and grow your business. With a jam-packed schedule of inspiring keynotes, interactive panels, and informative demo sessions, you’ll gain invaluable insights and actionable strategies that will help you take your business to the next level.

Here are just a few of the highlights of our conference:

  • Exciting product announcements (powered by ChatGPT) by Coursera’s COO, Shravan Goli
  • Inspiring keynote session by AICTE Chairman, Prof (Dr.) T G Sitharam
  • Interactive panel discussions with top industry and academic leaders
  • Hands-on demos powered by ChatGPT
  • Networking opportunities with fellow professionals
  • Delicious food and drink throughout the event

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to learn from the best and connect with the brightest. Register now to secure your spot at the most exciting and inspiring conference of the year!

Details

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 10:30am – 4:30 pm

Venue: Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC), IIT Bombay, Powai

Agenda

10:30 AM: Networking and breakfast

11:00 AM: Welcome Address, IIT Bombay – Prof Siddhartha Ghosh, Dean

11:05 AM: Coursera Plenary, Shravan Goli, Chief Operating Officer, Coursera and Raghav Gupta, Managing Director APAC, Coursera

12:10 AM: Keynote, Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam AICTE Chairman

12:30 PM: Panel Discussion: Building “learner first” programs that drive skills and outcomes

  • Rupal Nayar, Director – Partnerships APAC, Coursera (Moderator)
  • Prof Siddhartha Ghosh, Dean Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  • Rasesh Shah, SVP & CIO, Fractal Analytics
  • Prof Praveen Tammana, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

1:15 PM: Lunch

2:15 PM: Panel Discussion: Digital Upskilling: Navigating Rapid Change to Stay Ahead

  • Arushee Aggarwal, Regional Sales Director, Coursera (Moderator)
  • Dr, C Jayakumar, EVP and Head of Corporate HR (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro
  • Rutinder Singh Negi, Chief Learning Officer, Bajaj Finserv
  • Anumeha Singh, Partner, PwC India
  • Joydeep Dutta Roy, Chief General Manager (Strategic HR, Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures), Bank of Baroda
  • Aditya Sareen, Head – Learning & Leadership Development, Engagement, R&R and Cadre Management at Tata Power

3:00 PM: Panel Discussion: Improving Graduate Job Outcomes with Industry Micro-credentials

  • Prashasti Rastogi, Director, Coursera (Moderator)
  • Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International University
  • Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxen
  • Karunakaran K, CEO, Hindusthan Educational Institutions

3:45 PM: Rewards & Recognition

4:15 PM: Closing Note, Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, Coursera

Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.

Speakers

Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam

AICTE Chairman

Shravan Goli

Chief Operating Officer, Coursera

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar

Pro Chancellor at Symbiosis International University

Raghav Gupta

Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Coursera

Dr C Jayakumar

EVP & Head – Corporate Human Resources (CHRO) at Larsen & Toubro

Loading...