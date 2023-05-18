Coursera Day India: The Future of Learning and Work
Join us at Coursera Day India, an exclusive event for learning, education, and workforce leaders like you. Connect with top academic, business, and government thought-leaders to tackle today’s most pressing educational and skill training challenges.
Our conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn, network, and grow your business. With a jam-packed schedule of inspiring keynotes, interactive panels, and informative demo sessions, you’ll gain invaluable insights and actionable strategies that will help you take your business to the next level.
Here are just a few of the highlights of our conference:
- Exciting product announcements (powered by ChatGPT) by Coursera’s COO, Shravan Goli
- Inspiring keynote session by AICTE Chairman, Prof (Dr.) T G Sitharam
- Interactive panel discussions with top industry and academic leaders
- Hands-on demos powered by ChatGPT
- Networking opportunities with fellow professionals
- Delicious food and drink throughout the event
Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to learn from the best and connect with the brightest. Register now to secure your spot at the most exciting and inspiring conference of the year!
Details
Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time: 10:30am – 4:30 pm
Venue: Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC), IIT Bombay, Powai
Agenda
10:30 AM: Networking and breakfast
11:00 AM: Welcome Address, IIT Bombay – Prof Siddhartha Ghosh, Dean
11:05 AM: Coursera Plenary, Shravan Goli, Chief Operating Officer, Coursera and Raghav Gupta, Managing Director APAC, Coursera
12:10 AM: Keynote, Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam AICTE Chairman
12:30 PM: Panel Discussion: Building “learner first” programs that drive skills and outcomes
- Rupal Nayar, Director – Partnerships APAC, Coursera (Moderator)
- Prof Siddhartha Ghosh, Dean Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
- Rasesh Shah, SVP & CIO, Fractal Analytics
- Prof Praveen Tammana, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
1:15 PM: Lunch
2:15 PM: Panel Discussion: Digital Upskilling: Navigating Rapid Change to Stay Ahead
- Arushee Aggarwal, Regional Sales Director, Coursera (Moderator)
- Dr, C Jayakumar, EVP and Head of Corporate HR (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro
- Rutinder Singh Negi, Chief Learning Officer, Bajaj Finserv
- Anumeha Singh, Partner, PwC India
- Joydeep Dutta Roy, Chief General Manager (Strategic HR, Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures), Bank of Baroda
- Aditya Sareen, Head – Learning & Leadership Development, Engagement, R&R and Cadre Management at Tata Power
3:00 PM: Panel Discussion: Improving Graduate Job Outcomes with Industry Micro-credentials
- Prashasti Rastogi, Director, Coursera (Moderator)
- Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International University
- Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxen
- Karunakaran K, CEO, Hindusthan Educational Institutions
3:45 PM: Rewards & Recognition
4:15 PM: Closing Note, Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, Coursera
Note: This is an invite-only event and the organizers reserve the right to confirm your registration upon receiving your interest to participate.
Speakers
Prof. (Dr.) T G Sitharam
AICTE Chairman
Shravan Goli
Chief Operating Officer, Coursera
Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar
Pro Chancellor at Symbiosis International University
Raghav Gupta
Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Coursera
Dr C Jayakumar
EVP & Head – Corporate Human Resources (CHRO) at Larsen & Toubro