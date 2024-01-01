Report
Regional Skills Report 2023
North America
Explore the latest regional skills trends in the Global Skills Report: North America.
Businesses, governments, and higher-education institutions seeking to build a highly skilled workforce that drives economic growth can benefit from the insights in the Global Skills Report. It analyzes data from over 124 million learners in 100 countries to reveal regional and national proficiencies in three essential skill areas: business, data science, and technology.