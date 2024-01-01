Drive Results by Increasing Learner Engagement
Coursera for Business: Employee Engagement Toolkit
The Coursera for Business Employee Engagement Toolkit is a robust suite of tools, tips, marketing best practices, and creative assets that you can use to help drive learner engagement with your employees.
In addition to new learner-facing engagement materials (email templates, poster/flyers, infographics, and more!), we’ve also included marketing best practices, a quick-reference engagement strategy guide, as well as a suggested calendar of marketing activities.
Download the Kit and start engaging your employees today!