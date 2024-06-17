Dallas Skills Summit
A convening of local schools and employers on skills for the workplace
Join us for a half-day event in Dallas where we will explore the future of skills development and employment readiness.
Gain invaluable insights from industry leaders and local institutions as they illuminate the transformative impact of AI, micro-credentials, and other emerging trends on the hiring landscape. Additionally, seize the opportunity to delve into Lightcast skills data for the region, uncovering local trends and in-demand skills that will shape tomorrow's workforce.
Secure your spot today and become part of the conversation shaping the trajectory of education and workforce development in Dallas.
We hope to see you there!
Timing
June 17, 2024, 11 am - 3 pm
Hosted at
University of Texas at Arlington
University Center, 300 W 1st St., Arlington, TX 76019